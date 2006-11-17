请观看如何免费下载自动交易
ang AutoCh HL-v1 - MetaTrader 4脚本
The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.
In the window of the indicator's characteristics:
Hours - an initial number hours back.
After drawing the indicator, it is possible to select any line and drag over the left end to necessary date, with receipts of the new quoting - a graph is drawn again. The Right end will remain clinging to the last importance.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10191
