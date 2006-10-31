CodeBaseSections
ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.

The Results of the testing:







Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10090

