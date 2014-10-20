VIDEO LESSON: Money Management and ATR explained

---------------
Average True Range (ATR) Technical Indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder
The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is a measure of volatility. The ATR indicator measures the range of price movement for a particular price period. The ATR is a directionless indicator and it does not indicate the direction of the Forex trend.
High ATR values
High ATR values indicated market bottoms after a sell off.
Low ATR values
Low ATR values indicated extended periods of sideways price movement- Price Range, such as those found at market tops and consolidation periods. Low ATR values are typical for the periods of sideways movement of long duration which happen at the top of the market and during consolidation.
Calculation
The ATR is calculated using the following:
- Difference between the current high and the current low
- Difference between the previous closing price and the current high
- Difference between the previous closing price and the current low
The final Average is calculated by adding these values and calculating the average.
The indicator of Average True Range is a moving average of values of the true rangeTechnical Analysis of True Average Range (ATR)
True Average Range can be interpreted using the same principles as other volatility indicators.
Possible trend change signal - The higher the value of the ATR indicator, the higher the probability of a trend change;Measure of trend momentum - The lower the indicator’s value, the weaker the trend movement
---------------