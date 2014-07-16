AUDUSD Keeps Traders In Suspense As Harami Awaits Confirmation

AUDUSD Technical Strategy: Pending Long

Clear candlestick reversal patterns absent on the daily chart

Harami on the four hour timeframe awaiting confirmation

AUD/USD is awaiting guidance near the 0.9320 mark with candlestick reversal signals lacking on the daily chart. This suggests the pair’s consolidation beneath the 0.9440 level of resistance may be set to continue.

Near Support At 0.9320







Examining the four hour timeframe; a Harami pattern suggests the bears may be relinquishing their grip on prices in early European trade. The formation could hint at a push back to 0.9440 if confirmed by a second up-period and break above intraday resistance at 0.9360.



Harami Suggests Bears Losing Steam