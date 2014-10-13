All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends Can Russia Overcome Doubts About It's Solvency 13 October 2014, 11:06 Gary Comey 0 258 #xauusd, eurusd, usdjpy, USDRUB Source To add comments, please log in or register Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 33 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 29 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 31 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 34 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 29 0 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 31 0 19 Days Left | Today Is $140 Trading Strategies 34 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO – Optimization Files Trading Systems 34 0 Quality Over Quantity: Closed-Bar Signals on Both Sides of the August 11 Gold Session Trading Strategies 44 0 2 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 4 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 33 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 30 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 31 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 31 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 26 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 26 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 32 0 216 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB