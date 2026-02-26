SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaEdge Smart
Martin Stibor

AlphaEdge Smart

Martin Stibor
Martin Stibor

Martin Stibor

I'm Martin, a trader from the Czech Republic focused on one thing — gold. I run the AlphaEdge Smart signal here on MQL5, trading XAUUSD with a breakout strategy on a live, real-money account. No demo, no backtests dressed up as a track record.
4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
84 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 147%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
606
Profit Trades:
485 (80.03%)
Loss Trades:
121 (19.97%)
Best trade:
126.34 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 312.80 EUR (326 976 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 860.77 EUR (144 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (325.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
565.06 EUR (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
0.61%
Max deposit load:
4.42%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.40
Long Trades:
372 (61.39%)
Short Trades:
234 (38.61%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
4.05 EUR
Average Profit:
8.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-195.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195.16 EUR (14)
Monthly growth:
2.64%
Annual Forecast:
32.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
222.75 EUR
Maximal:
260.95 EUR (15.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.32% (260.95 EUR)
By Equity:
2.88% (107.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 605
EURUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 182K
EURUSD 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +126.34 EUR
Worst trade: -67 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +325.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -195.16 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.78 × 131
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.93 × 14
AMarkets-Real
0.96 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
EGlobal-Cent6
1.21 × 14
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.25 × 368
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
1.45 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.60 × 43
40 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAUUSD Breakout Strategy — Verified +142% since 2025

Live real-money account on RoboForex, full verified history. Key stats:

  • Average monthly return target: ~5%
  • Win rate: 80% | Profit factor: 2.27
  • Maximum drawdown: 15.3%
  • Average holding time: ~2–3 hours
  • Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.

How it works:

I trade gold (XAUUSD) breakouts at key support and resistance levels, confirmed by market structure and volatility behavior. Entries are taken only during liquid sessions with sufficient volatility — quality over quantity. Position size is typically 0.03 lot per 4,000 EUR of balance, so risk scales proportionally with your account.

Why profits come in clusters (please read before subscribing):

This strategy does not trade every day — and that is intentional. Gold offers only a handful of high-probability breakout setups each month. I deploy capital only when market structure, volatility and liquidity align, and I stay flat the rest of the time. As a result, most of the growth is generated in concentrated bursts during strong trending phases, followed by quiet periods of capital preservation. The statistics reflect this: selective trading days, low deposit load (~4%), and every position protected by a stop loss. If you expect daily action, this signal is not for you. If you value patience, controlled risk and letting the market come to you, welcome aboard.

Copy settings (important):

  • Minimum recommended deposit: 1,000 EUR (or equivalent)
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Use a VPS with low latency to your broker — the strategy is execution-sensitive
  • Best results with low-spread accounts (I trade on RoboForex Prime)
  • Recommended copy ratio: proportional to balance (see position sizing above)

Pricing: Launch price 30 USD — the price will increase to 79 USD as subscriber slots fill. Subscribe now to lock the low price for your current subscription period; renewals follow the price valid at renewal time. Tip: you can renew for up to 3 months in advance at the current price.

Questions? Ask in the comments or check my blog for weekly gold outlooks and monthly performance reviews — I answer everyone.

Updated July 2026.


No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.09 14:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.26 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.07% of days out of 418 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlphaEdge Smart
30 USD per month
147%
0
0
USD
4.1K
EUR
84
99%
606
80%
1%
2.31
4.05
EUR
15%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.