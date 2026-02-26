XAUUSD Breakout Strategy — Verified +142% since 2025

Live real-money account on RoboForex, full verified history. Key stats:

Average monthly return target: ~5%

Win rate: 80% | Profit factor: 2.27

Maximum drawdown: 15.3%

Average holding time: ~2–3 hours

Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.

How it works:

I trade gold (XAUUSD) breakouts at key support and resistance levels, confirmed by market structure and volatility behavior. Entries are taken only during liquid sessions with sufficient volatility — quality over quantity. Position size is typically 0.03 lot per 4,000 EUR of balance, so risk scales proportionally with your account.

Why profits come in clusters (please read before subscribing):

This strategy does not trade every day — and that is intentional. Gold offers only a handful of high-probability breakout setups each month. I deploy capital only when market structure, volatility and liquidity align, and I stay flat the rest of the time. As a result, most of the growth is generated in concentrated bursts during strong trending phases, followed by quiet periods of capital preservation. The statistics reflect this: selective trading days, low deposit load (~4%), and every position protected by a stop loss. If you expect daily action, this signal is not for you. If you value patience, controlled risk and letting the market come to you, welcome aboard.

Copy settings (important):

Minimum recommended deposit: 1,000 EUR (or equivalent)

Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Use a VPS with low latency to your broker — the strategy is execution-sensitive

Best results with low-spread accounts (I trade on RoboForex Prime)

Recommended copy ratio: proportional to balance (see position sizing above)

Launch price 30 USD — the price will increase to 79 USD as subscriber slots fill. Subscribe now to lock the low price for your current subscription period; renewals follow the price valid at renewal time. Tip: you can renew for up to 3 months in advance at the current price.

Questions? Ask in the comments or check my blog for weekly gold outlooks and monthly performance reviews — I answer everyone.

Updated July 2026.



