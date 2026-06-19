[+$2,235] Scalping Short Traade on GOLD || 3-D 'Quant Direction' Analysis

Hello traders,

I am creating this post to show you a before the fact trade on GOLD. I placed two short trades on XAUUSD. Finally both of them closed in green. TP and SL levels were placed according to M Timeframe price action analysis.

Quant Direction was lining up with the move the entire time. Before the entries the panel was already reading 81% Bearish on Scalping, 82% Bearish on Intraday and 65% Bearish on Swing, with the moving average structure described as showing robust and sustained downward selling pressure on both the scalping and intraday timeframes. By the time the trades closed, Scalping bias had pushed even further to 90% Bearish with the panel noting extreme bearish momentum and moving averages steeply aligned downward across timeframes. Three timeframes, all pointing the same bearish direction.

Below you will find a before and after photos so you can see exactly how the setup played out.

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⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



