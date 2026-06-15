GOLD Current Open Scalping Trade || 'Quant Direction' Indicator

Hello traders,

I am posting a long trade i am currently on GOLD. Trade was placedusing the Quant Direction indicator. Before entering the trade, the indicator was already showing a clear bullish bias. What gave me additional confidence was the alignment between Scalping, Intraday and Swing direction, all pointing to the upside.

When all dimensions align in the same direction, it usually creates a higher probability setup, which is why I decided to execute the trade. Trade was placed according to M5 timeframe price action. You can check the GOLD long trade in the screenshot below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045





👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



