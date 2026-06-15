Weekly Review: XAUUSD, #SP500, #BRENT | June 19, 2026

XAUUSD: BUY 4325.00, SL 4295.00, TP 4415.00

Gold starts the week with buyers retaining the advantage. A weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields after the preliminary US-Iran agreement improve conditions for XAUUSD. The market is awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting on June 16–17, where interest rate and inflation projections will be important. As expectations of a tighter policy stance ease, demand for the metal may remain steady.

A lower geopolitical premium could limit interest in gold, but the weaker dollar and lower real yields are more important for the metal at this stage. If the Federal Reserve does not strengthen its restrictive signals, buyers may keep the initiative. Therefore, the BUY idea is in line with the current fundamental backdrop.

Trading idea: BUY 4325.00, SL 4295.00, TP 4415.00





#SP500: BUY 7517, SL 7442, TP 7742

The #SP500 enters the week with support from an improving market backdrop. Lower oil prices reduce inflation concerns and help the market approach the Federal Reserve meeting with more confidence. This is important for the index through capital costs and earnings expectations, especially after the recent pressure on the technology sector.

At the same time, renewed demand for equities remains dependent on the Federal Reserve’s comments and the reaction of US Treasury yields. If the central bank does not strengthen expectations of a rate increase and corporate forecasts do not deteriorate, the index may retain its advantage. Under this scenario, the BUY idea appears more sustainable.

Trading idea: BUY 7517, SL 7442, TP 7742

#BRENT: SELL 83.75, SL 86.00, TP 77.00





Brent starts the week under pressure after the geopolitical premium declined. The preliminary US-Iran agreement and expectations of renewed movement through the Strait of Hormuz reduce concerns over supply disruptions. For #BRENT, this shifts market attention toward a potential recovery in supply.

Oil is still supported by low US inventories and caution over the timing of normalised flows. However, OPEC+’s decision to raise July output targets adds pressure. If EIA data does not show another strong decline in inventories, the baseline scenario allows for continued selling.

Trading idea: SELL 83.75, SL 86.00, TP 77.00

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