🔴 5 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

Watch The Comeback. Live.

Nova 002 went through a rough period. The historical drawdown on the signal came from private portfolio testing, indices and mean-reversion strategies that were never sold publicly and ultimately did not make the cut. Those are gone.

What is left is Nova GOLD Breakout, running completely solo. Clean signal. One EA. One set of rules. And to accelerate the recovery, the risk has been moved from 0.01 to 0.03 lot, a calculated three times increase that stays within the daily drawdown protection of the prop firm framework.

The system is already working its way back. Every trade of that process is posted publicly on Telegram in real time.

That level of transparency is rare. Most EA sellers hide their live results or cherry-pick the periods they show you. Nova 002 shows everything, the rough stretches included, and invites you to watch the recovery happen from the inside.

Watch The Recovery On Telegram

5 Days To Get In At $99

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout now. Get Nova DNA Trader free with your purchase, worth $199. Message me on MQL5 after buying and I will add it to your account.

Watch the live comeback unfold while your own account runs the same system.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 5 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.