How to Manage 100+ MT5 Positions Efficiently Without Losing Control

Which positions are being managed

Whether BUY or SELL positions are affected

Whether the operation applies to the current symbol or multiple symbols

Whether TP/SL changes were completed

Whether every position in a batch was processed

Whether any operation failed or requires another attempt

Apply TP to many positions

Apply SL without changing an existing TP

Move selected positions to Break Even

Manage only BUY or SELL positions

Close profitable positions

Close losing positions

Apply Trailing Stop

Manage only the current chart symbol

Manage all eligible open positions

Current Chart Only

All Open Orders

Total Floating

Position count

BUY volume and position count

SELL volume and position count

Last Close

Processing status

Completed operation count

Pending operation status

Error reporting

Retry and recovery handling

Protection against overlapping batch operations

Open SELL positions: 102

Batch completion: 102/102

Completion time shown: 234 ms

Scope: All Open Orders

Managing one or two open positions in MetaTrader 5 is usually straightforward.The situation changes when the number of open positions grows to 20, 50, 100 or more.At that point, the challenge is no longer simply finding a Close All button.The real challenge is maintaining clear control over:This is where structured position management becomes increasingly important.When many positions are open at the same time, repeating the same management operation manually can become inefficient and difficult to monitor.For example, a trader may need to:The important part is not only sending the operation.You also need to know whether the operation was completed across the intended position group.One of the most important concepts when managing multiple positions is scope.Before executing an operation, the trader should clearly understand which positions will be affected.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE provides two main Close Scope options:The selected scope also controls important dashboard information such as:Break Even also follows the selected main Close Scope.This allows a trader to decide whether the operation should remain focused on one chart symbol or apply across eligible open positions.When a large position group is involved, completion visibility becomes especially important.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE uses batch processing to manage eligible positions while displaying processing and completion information.The batch system includes:Instead of simply assuming that every requested position was processed, the trader can see the completion result directly from the dashboard.In one recent test, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE was used withon MetaTrader 5.The screenshot from this test shows the open positions in the MT5 Toolbox together with the EA_TOTAL_CLOSE dashboard and batch completion information.The result shown in this specific test was:







It is important to understand that the 234 ms figure is the result of this specific test environment.



It is not a guaranteed execution speed.



WHY EXECUTION TIME CAN CHANGE



Actual position-management time can vary depending on many factors, including:



Internet connection

Network latency

Broker server response

Broker or server load

Market conditions

Liquidity

Number of open positions

Symbol specifications

Stop Level restrictions

Freeze Level restrictions

Trading permissions

Price movement while operations are being processed

BUY TP

BUY SL

SELL TP

SELL SL

A missing TP or SL can be filled automatically

Existing non-zero TP or SL levels are not moved when Auto point settings are changed later

New positions use the latest saved Auto settings

Existing manual non-zero levels remain in place

MetaTrader 5

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE

Algo Trading

Trading-account connection

Internet connection

Computer or VPS

What will be affected

What has completed

What is still pending

Which management method is active

Whether existing TP/SL levels remain intact

What the latest closing result was

Close All

Close BUY / SELL

Close Profit / Loss

Break Even

Manual TP/SL

Broker Auto TP/SL

Virtual TP/SL

Trailing Stop

Current Chart / All Open Orders scope

Batch Position Management

Last Close

Light / Dark interface

For this reason, the purpose of a batch test should not be to claim a guaranteed fixed execution time.The more important questions are:andTP and SL management becomes another important issue when many positions are open.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE separates manual position management into four independent fields:Each field works independently.Changing TP does not remove or modify an existing SL.Changing SL does not remove or modify an existing TP.This becomes especially useful when positions already contain levels created manually, through Break Even, Trailing Stop, Auto TP/SL, another MetaTrader terminal, a mobile device, or the broker.Broker Auto TP/SL works differently from a system that continuously replaces every existing TP or SL level.It fills only missing levels.Important behavior includes:If a TP or SL is removed while the corresponding Auto function remains enabled, the missing level may be applied again on a following market update.Virtual TP/SL provides another management method.Instead of placing visible TP/SL levels at the broker, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE monitors the configured virtual conditions internally and closes a position when the virtual condition is reached.Because this monitoring happens locally, the following must remain active:Break Even and Trailing Stop are also useful when managing groups of existing positions.Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions and follows the selected main Close Scope.Trailing Stop can manage BUY and SELL positions according to its configured parameters and applicable scope.Both functions remain subject to broker restrictions such as Stop Level, Freeze Level, current market price, symbol specifications and trading permissions.Managing 100+ positions is not only about speed.For the trader, the more important objective is maintaining clear control over:A structured workflow becomes increasingly valuable as the number of positions grows.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is an MT5 Trade & Position Manager designed for managing positions that are already open.It is not a signal EA and it does not automatically generate trade entries.Main management functions include:EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is available on the MQL5 Market:EA_TOTAL_CLOSE - Complete MT5 Trade Manager Guide & 100+ Position Batch Test:The batch results mentioned in this article are examples from specific test environments and are not guaranteed execution speeds.Actual results may vary depending on broker, server, network, market conditions, trading restrictions and the number of positions.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a position-management utility. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results.