[+2,500 Profit] NAS100 Buy Trades: The Outcome || 3-D Quant Direction

Hello traders,

Following up on our before the fact trading plan, our NAS100 buy trades have successfully reached their targets.

As seen in the photo below, the market moved exactly as the M15 timeframe price action predicted, but it required some patience. After entry, the price actually moved lower first. Because our stop loss was placed at the correct structural level, it was never hit. The drawdown just gave our trade some room to breathe before the market reversed and pushed straight up into our target area for a clean win.

Quant Direction indicator kept us on the right side of the market the entire time. The dashboard stayed heavily bullish across the scalping, intraday, and swing layers throughout the move, proving the power of proper risk management and trading with full algorithmic alignment.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045





👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



