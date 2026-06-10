Bitcoin: Before and After Results || 3-D Quant Direction

Hello traders,

We always focus on before the fact trading. Anyone can look at a chart after a big move, but the real skill is reading the data to take action before the price drops.

This short trade was placed based on M15 timeframe price action. We entered a sell position, set a protective stop loss above the recent structure, and placed our take profit target at a key lower area.

We triggered this trade because the Quant Direction indicator showed a heavy three dimensional bearish alignment. The scalping, intraday, and swing biases were all deeply aligned, showing that moving averages across every layer were backing the downward selling pressure.

Looking at the after result, the price dropped exactly as expected, moving straight down toward our target. As the drop happened, the bearish momentum on our dashboard grew even stronger, pushing deeper into the red across all timeframes.

On the photo below you can check before and after photos. If you have any questions you can send me a DM and i would be glad to assist you.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045





👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.