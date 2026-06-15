Currently Long on BITCOIN|| Quant Direction 3-D Bullish Confluence Setup

Hello traders,

$428.45 floating profit on BTCUSD (M5), and the Quant Direction indicator called this move early.

Here is what the Quant Direction analysis is showing right now

Scalping (100% Bullish): extreme bullish momentum, moving averages steeply aligned up with strong momentum backing.

(100% Bullish): extreme bullish momentum, moving averages steeply aligned up with strong momentum backing. Intraday (87% Bullish): same extreme bullish alignment, moving averages steeply aligned up across timeframes.

(87% Bullish): same extreme bullish alignment, moving averages steeply aligned up across timeframes. Swing (60% Bullish): mild bullish bias, with lower timeframes showing some consolidation.





Check the photo below.















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045





👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







