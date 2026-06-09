Currently Open on NAS100 || Quant Direction 3-D Bullish Confluence Setup

Hello traders,

I currently have 2 BUY positions open on NAS100 based on the M15 timeframe. This entry was executed by based entirely on high-probability readings from the Quant Direction indicator.





📊 The Trade Breakdown

Asset: NAS100 (M15 Timeframe)

Current Floating Profit: +$434.83





🔍 Quant Direction 3-D Bullish Alignment

We have a clear, full 3-D bullish confluence where direction bias is steeply locked in, backed by heavy moving average momentum. Here is exactly what the Quant Direction dashboard is showing right now:

Scalping Analysis (97% Bullish): Extreme bullish momentum. The moving averages are steeply aligned upwards across timeframes with massive momentum backing.

Intraday Analysis (82% Bullish): Strong bullish trend. The moving average structure shows robust and sustained upward buying pressure.

Swing Analysis (72% Bullish): Strong bullish trend. Continued long-term structural alignment reinforcing the upward macro bias.





Check the photo below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045





👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



