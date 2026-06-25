🔴 6 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

Imagine Waking Up To Gold Trading For You.

Not checking every candle. Not setting five alarms for different sessions. Not staring at a chart for three hours waiting for a setup that takes thirty seconds to form.

You wake up. You check your account. The EA traded while you slept. It caught the breakout during the London session, entered the retest when price pulled back, and closed the trade before your morning coffee was ready. The money is already there.

That is not a fantasy. That is what set and forget automation on gold actually looks like when the system is built correctly.

What Nova GOLD Breakout Does Every Single Day

Every session, the EA marks a range on XAUUSD M1. High and low of the defined window become the breakout levels. When price crosses one, the first trade opens. If price retests that level before hitting target, the EA enters again. If the whole breakout fails and price reverses through the other side, the fallback trade catches it.

No indicators. No discretion. No waiting for you to be awake and watching. It runs the same three stage logic whether you are at your desk, at dinner, or asleep. Gold does not wait for you. This EA does not need you to.

The Live Signal Is Fighting Back Right Now

Nova 002 is running live. Nova GOLD Breakout is the only EA in the signal. The drawdown has been real and I am not hiding it. What I am saying is that the system is still trading, still following the same logic, and the comeback is already starting to form.

Watch it happen in real time on Telegram. Not a highlight reel. The actual account, live, recovering trade by trade.

Watch The Comeback On Telegram

Buy Now. Get Two EAs. Wake Up Tomorrow In A Different Position.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5 at $99. Then message me directly on MQL5 and I will add Nova DNA Trader to your account for free. That is a 7-pair forex portfolio system worth $199, included at no extra cost.

Gold covered. Forex majors covered. Two systems running while you live your life.

$298 of value. $99 price. 6 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.