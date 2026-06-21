Week 25 result: +$27.93



The week started with cleanup. Carry-over positions on AUDUSD, EURUSD, and EURJPY all closed near recent highs on June 15th, every one in the green. Mid-week brought two clean Break Even resolutions — NZDUSD's G1 and GBPUSD's sell both closed out early, the kind of quiet exit that doesn't make headlines but keeps the book tidy.



The real story was the FOMC late on June 17th. The Fed held rates at 3.50-3.75% as expected, but new Chair Warsh's first dot plot came in hawkish, signalling further hikes later in 2026. The dollar surged broadly the moment it crossed the wires — and fresh buy entries on AUDUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD that same day all took the hit, with EURUSD and GBPUSD both forced into grid additions. The BoJ's rate hike to 1.00% the day before barely registered against that kind of dollar strength.



Heading into next week with open positions still on the board across four pairs, all watching whether the FOMC's hawkish surprise keeps weighing on risk or starts to fade.



Full report: https://statera-ea.com/posts/2026/week25.html



Signal: Signal1 Signal2



Closed trades this week

EURUSD M30

GBPUSD M30



