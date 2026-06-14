⏳ 17 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

17 Days Left. Everything You Need To Decide Is Already Free.

At this point in the campaign the pitch is simple. Everything you need to make a real decision about Nova GOLD Breakout is available right now at no cost.

The free demo is in the Strategy Tester. Load it on XAUUSD M1 and run a backtest across as much data as you want. Watch the breakout entries, the retest trades, the fallback trades. See the drawdowns. See the flat periods. See the full picture without anyone choosing what to show you.

The Telegram channel posts every live trade as it happens. Join it and watch a few days of real gold sessions before you commit to anything.

t.me/novaalgotrading

The live signal has the full account history visible on MQL5.

Nova 002 Live Signal

What You Are Evaluating

A gold EA built exclusively for XAUUSD M1. Three stage logic: breakout, retest, fallback. No indicators. No martingale. No grid. Stop loss on every trade at the opposite side of the session range. Tested across years of gold data under realistic market conditions. Default settings are exactly what runs on the live account.

That is what $99 gets you until July 1. After that it is $249 and the launch window is gone permanently.

17 days. All the information is already there. The only thing left is the decision.

Join The Telegram Channel | Download The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.