Fundamental Market Analysis for June 12, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD:

The euro starts the day with support after the ECB’s decision to raise interest rates, although this support does not look one-sided. The ECB responded to stronger inflation risks linked to energy prices. At the same time, it acknowledged that the eurozone economy remains vulnerable. For EUR/USD, this creates a mixed environment: the rate decision supports the euro, while weaker growth forecasts limit the market’s willingness to increase exposure to the European currency aggressively.

The US dollar has lost part of its previous advantage after the release of US producer price data. The headline reading remained sensitive to the energy factor, but the core component came in softer than expected. This reduced the probability of an earlier tightening in the Federal Reserve’s stance. As a result, the gap in interest rate expectations between the Federal Reserve and the ECB is not working in favor of the US dollar as strongly as it did earlier this week.

If the current fundamental backdrop remains in place, EUR/USD may retain a slight advantage on the euro side, especially if the market continues to price in the ECB’s cautious but firmer move. Risks related to weak eurozone growth have not disappeared. However, in the short term, they may be outweighed by reduced pressure from the US dollar. Under the base-case scenario, the focus remains on a moderate recovery in the pair.

Trading idea: BUY 1.1565, SL 1.1535, TP 1.1655





Event to watch today:

09:00 EET. GBP - Gross Domestic Product

GBPUSD:

The pound enters the end of the week without a strong domestic impulse. Market attention is therefore shifting to expectations ahead of the Bank of England meeting and the next set of UK economic data. For GBP/USD, it is important that investors no longer view UK monetary policy only through the lens of imminent easing. Risks linked to services inflation and energy costs keep the possibility of a more cautious stance from the central bank in place.

At the same time, the British currency remains dependent on the broader market environment. The details of the US PPI report eased pressure on Federal Reserve expectations, weakening the US dollar’s advantage in pairs where the other currency has at least moderate support from interest rates. This factor is particularly important for the pound, as domestic growth remains uneven and fiscal constraints prevent the market from pricing in a strong UK economic recovery with confidence.

The outlook for GBP/USD looks more cautious than for EUR/USD. The pound is supported less by strong macroeconomic data and more by a reassessment of Bank of England expectations, along with temporary US dollar weakness. If external pressure on the US dollar persists and the market does not receive new signals of deterioration in the UK, the buying idea will remain consistent with the current fundamental backdrop.

Trading idea: BUY 1.3405, SL 1.3375, TP 1.3495





USDJPY:

The yen remains in focus as USD/JPY stays close to an area that is sensitive for Japanese authorities, around 160 per dollar. The US dollar continues to receive support from the interest rate differential. However, a further rise in the pair could increase the risk of official warnings. For the market, this means that even with continued demand for the US dollar, buying the pair at these levels becomes less stable.

The fundamental environment in Japan is gradually changing. The market expects that the Bank of Japan may raise rates at its upcoming meeting in response to inflation risks, rising import costs, and yen weakness. This scenario does not remove the yield gap between the United States and Japan, but it makes this factor less one-sided. The longer USD/JPY stays elevated, the more visible the risk of a policy response becomes.

US data also does not give the dollar a clear advantage. The core part of producer inflation came in softer than expected, and the market shifted its expectations for the next Federal Reserve move to a later date. Against this backdrop, the combination of Bank of Japan expectations and the risk of action by Japanese authorities may limit further gains in USD/JPY. Under the base-case scenario, a move lower in the pair looks more cautious.

Trading idea: SELL 160.25, SL 160.55, TP 159.35





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