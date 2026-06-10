Fundamental Market Analysis for June 10, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Event to watch today:

15:30 EET. USD - Consumer Price Index

EURUSD:

EUR/USD is trading lower near 1.1540 as the US dollar remains in demand amid renewed Middle East tensions and ahead of the US May inflation report. For market participants, the key question is whether the data will confirm persistent price pressure. If inflation remains elevated, expectations of a firmer Federal Reserve stance may strengthen. This would support the US dollar against the euro.

The euro is receiving some short-term support from expectations around the ECB’s interest rate decision. However, this factor appears to be largely priced in. Investors will focus not only on the decision itself, but also on updated inflation and economic growth forecasts for the euro area. If the ECB points to weaker economic activity or signals limited scope for further rate increases, the upside potential for EUR/USD may remain restricted.

Additional pressure on the pair comes from risks to the European economy linked to high energy prices and uncertainty over supplies through the Middle East. The United States appears more resilient to external energy shocks, which helps the US dollar maintain an advantage during periods of market caution. Against this backdrop, the base-case scenario for today is a moderate decline in EUR/USD, with selling preferred near current levels.

Trading idea: SELL 1.1545, SL 1.1575, TP 1.1455





GBPUSD:

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3380 after recovering in the previous session. However, the pound’s upside potential looks limited. The pair had gained support as demand for the US dollar eased amid an improved market backdrop. Today, however, attention is shifting back to US inflation. Strong data may restore demand for the US dollar and quickly offset the recent gains in the British currency.

The pound remains sensitive to the outlook for the UK economy. Investors continue to assess risks linked to slower growth, fiscal constraints, and political uncertainty. These factors may limit capital inflows into UK assets. Even if the Bank of England maintains a cautious stance on interest rates, this alone may not be enough to support a sustained rise in GBP/USD.

Another factor supporting a selling scenario is broader demand for the US dollar during periods of tension in commodity and currency markets. Developments in the Middle East may keep inflation expectations elevated through energy prices. As a result, market participants are likely to pay close attention to any signals about the future policy path of the Federal Reserve. Under these conditions, GBP/USD may start moving lower from the 1.3380 area.

Trading idea: SELL 1.3380, SL 1.3410, TP 1.3290





USDJPY:

USD/JPY is holding near 160.35–160.40, close to levels that continue to attract the attention of Japanese authorities. Despite expectations that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting, the yen has not received sustained support. Much of the rate increase appears to be priced in. A stronger policy signal from the central bank, or direct action by the authorities, would likely be needed to reverse the pair lower.

The US dollar is supported by expectations ahead of the US inflation data and by continued demand amid geopolitical tension. If May inflation confirms persistent price pressure, market participants may again increase expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher. In this scenario, the yield gap between the United States and Japan would remain an important argument in favor of USD/JPY buyers.

The risk of intervention by Japanese authorities remains elevated, so any upward movement may be uneven. Still, the fundamental backdrop does not yet provide the yen with enough support for a confident recovery. Energy imports are becoming more expensive, price pressure in Japan is rising, and the US dollar remains in demand. The base-case scenario for today is a cautious rise in USD/JPY with strict risk control.

Trading idea: BUY 160.35, SL 160.05, TP 161.25





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