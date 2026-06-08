QB Institutional Bands NR
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180187?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006
Recomedation Setting:
QB Institutional Bands NR – User Guide
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Introduction
QB Institutional Bands NR is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for trend analysis, market direction filtering, volatility detection, and institutional-style trading visualization.
The indicator combines:
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Dynamic trend bands
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Non-Repaint / Repaint modes
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Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
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BUY / SELL signal system
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Signal statistics engine
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Volatility and probability analysis
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Institutional market structure visualization
The indicator is optimized for:
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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Forex pairs
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Indices
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Crypto markets
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Main Features
• Non-Repaint Mode
Uses only closed higher timeframe candles for safer and more stable signals.
• Repaint Mode
Updates signals dynamically using the live higher timeframe candle for more aggressive trading.
• Institutional Bands
Displays:
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Outer volatility bands
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Inner trend bands
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Trend blocks
• BUY / SELL Signal System
When market trend changes:
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BUY signal appears
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SELL signal appears
The indicator automatically draws:
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Vertical signal lines
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BUY / SELL labels
• Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
Displays trend direction from:
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M5
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M15
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H1
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H4
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D1
• Statistics Panel
Tracks:
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Total BUY signals
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Total SELL signals
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Positive signals
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Negative signals
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Positive pips
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Negative pips
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Net difference
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Installation
Step 1:
Open MetaTrader 4.
Step 2:
Go to:
File → Open Data Folder
Step 3:
Open:
MQL4 → Indicators
Step 4:
Copy:
QB Institutional Bands NR.ex4
into the Indicators folder.
Step 5:
Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator.
Step 6:
Drag the indicator onto the chart.
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Understanding the Bands
Outer Gold Bands:
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Extreme volatility zones
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Possible take profit or exhaustion zones
Inner Blue Bands:
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Main trend direction area
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Dynamic market structure
Blue Blocks:
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Bullish market structure
Red Blocks:
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Bearish market structure
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Signal Logic
BUY Signal:
Generated when trend changes from bearish to bullish.
SELL Signal:
Generated when trend changes from bullish to bearish.
Signals are displayed using:
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Vertical lines
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BUY / SELL labels
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Dashboard Explanation
The dashboard appears on the right side of the chart.
Current Trend:
Shows:
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BUY
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SELL
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NEUTRAL
Mode:
Shows:
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NON-REPAINT
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REPAINT
Current TF:
Current chart timeframe.
Higher TF:
Higher timeframe used for calculations.
Trend Strength:
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WEAK TREND
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NORMAL BUY/SELL
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STRONG BUY/SELL
Volatility:
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LOW
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NORMAL
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HIGH
BUY Probability:
Estimated directional probability based on MTF alignment.
Continuation:
Trend continuation strength percentage.
Session:
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ASIA
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LONDON
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NEW YORK
MTF Matrix:
Displays trend direction for:
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M5
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M15
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H1
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H4
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D1
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Statistics Panel
The statistics section tracks historical signal performance.
Total BUY:
Number of BUY signals detected.
Total SELL:
Number of SELL signals detected.
Positive Signals:
Signals that produced positive movement.
Negative Signals:
Signals that produced negative movement.
Positive Pips:
Total accumulated profitable points.
Negative Pips:
Total accumulated losing points.
Net Difference:
Positive pips minus negative pips.
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Repaint vs Non-Repaint
NON-REPAINT Mode:
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Safer
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Stable
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Recommended for live trading
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Signals do not change after candle close
REPAINT Mode:
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Faster
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More responsive
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Signals can update dynamically
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More aggressive style
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Recommended Timeframes
Recommended:
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M15
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M30
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H1
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H4
Scalping:
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M1
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M5
Swing Trading:
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H1
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H4
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D1
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Best Trading Conditions
Best sessions:
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London
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New York
Avoid:
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Extremely low volatility markets
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Major news spikes without confirmation
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Trading Tips
• Use higher timeframe confirmation.
• Strong BUY/SELL signals are safer.
• Use Non-Repaint mode for professional execution.
• Combine with proper risk management.
• Always test settings on demo first.
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Important Notes
This indicator is a technical analysis tool.
It does not guarantee profits.
Trading involves risk.
Always use:
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Stop Loss
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Risk management
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Proper lot sizing
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Author
QB Institutional Bands NR
Developed by:
Qiyas Baghirov
© 2026 All Rights Reserved.