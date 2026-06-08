Trading Systems

QB Institutional Bands NR

8 June 2026, 11:52
Qiyas Baghirov
Qiyas Baghirov
0
85



QB Institutional Bands NR

Recomedation Setting:


QB Institutional Bands NR – User Guide

  1. Introduction

QB Institutional Bands NR is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for trend analysis, market direction filtering, volatility detection, and institutional-style trading visualization.

The indicator combines:

  • Dynamic trend bands

  • Non-Repaint / Repaint modes

  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

  • BUY / SELL signal system

  • Signal statistics engine

  • Volatility and probability analysis

  • Institutional market structure visualization

The indicator is optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto markets

  1. Main Features

• Non-Repaint Mode
Uses only closed higher timeframe candles for safer and more stable signals.

• Repaint Mode
Updates signals dynamically using the live higher timeframe candle for more aggressive trading.

• Institutional Bands
Displays:

  • Outer volatility bands

  • Inner trend bands

  • Trend blocks

• BUY / SELL Signal System
When market trend changes:

  • BUY signal appears

  • SELL signal appears

The indicator automatically draws:

  • Vertical signal lines

  • BUY / SELL labels

• Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
Displays trend direction from:

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

• Statistics Panel
Tracks:

  • Total BUY signals

  • Total SELL signals

  • Positive signals

  • Negative signals

  • Positive pips

  • Negative pips

  • Net difference

  1. Installation

Step 1:
Open MetaTrader 4.

Step 2:
Go to:
File → Open Data Folder

Step 3:
Open:
MQL4 → Indicators

Step 4:
Copy:
QB Institutional Bands NR.ex4

into the Indicators folder.

Step 5:
Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator.

Step 6:
Drag the indicator onto the chart.

  1. Understanding the Bands

Outer Gold Bands:

  • Extreme volatility zones

  • Possible take profit or exhaustion zones

Inner Blue Bands:

  • Main trend direction area

  • Dynamic market structure

Blue Blocks:

  • Bullish market structure

Red Blocks:

  • Bearish market structure

  1. Signal Logic

BUY Signal:
Generated when trend changes from bearish to bullish.

SELL Signal:
Generated when trend changes from bullish to bearish.

Signals are displayed using:

  • Vertical lines

  • BUY / SELL labels

  1. Dashboard Explanation

The dashboard appears on the right side of the chart.

Current Trend:
Shows:

  • BUY

  • SELL

  • NEUTRAL

Mode:
Shows:

  • NON-REPAINT

  • REPAINT

Current TF:
Current chart timeframe.

Higher TF:
Higher timeframe used for calculations.

Trend Strength:

  • WEAK TREND

  • NORMAL BUY/SELL

  • STRONG BUY/SELL

Volatility:

  • LOW

  • NORMAL

  • HIGH

BUY Probability:
Estimated directional probability based on MTF alignment.

Continuation:
Trend continuation strength percentage.

Session:

  • ASIA

  • LONDON

  • NEW YORK

MTF Matrix:
Displays trend direction for:

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  1. Statistics Panel

The statistics section tracks historical signal performance.

Total BUY:
Number of BUY signals detected.

Total SELL:
Number of SELL signals detected.

Positive Signals:
Signals that produced positive movement.

Negative Signals:
Signals that produced negative movement.

Positive Pips:
Total accumulated profitable points.

Negative Pips:
Total accumulated losing points.

Net Difference:
Positive pips minus negative pips.

  1. Repaint vs Non-Repaint

NON-REPAINT Mode:

  • Safer

  • Stable

  • Recommended for live trading

  • Signals do not change after candle close

REPAINT Mode:

  • Faster

  • More responsive

  • Signals can update dynamically

  • More aggressive style

  1. Recommended Timeframes

Recommended:

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

Scalping:

  • M1

  • M5

Swing Trading:

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  1. Best Trading Conditions

Best sessions:

  • London

  • New York

Avoid:

  • Extremely low volatility markets

  • Major news spikes without confirmation

  1. Trading Tips

• Use higher timeframe confirmation.
• Strong BUY/SELL signals are safer.
• Use Non-Repaint mode for professional execution.
• Combine with proper risk management.
• Always test settings on demo first.

  1. Important Notes

This indicator is a technical analysis tool.
It does not guarantee profits.

Trading involves risk.

Always use:

  • Stop Loss

  • Risk management

  • Proper lot sizing

  1. Author

QB Institutional Bands NR

Developed by:
Qiyas Baghirov

© 2026 All Rights Reserved.


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