







QB Institutional Bands NR



Recomedation Setting:





QB Institutional Bands NR – User Guide



Introduction

QB Institutional Bands NR is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for trend analysis, market direction filtering, volatility detection, and institutional-style trading visualization.

The indicator combines:

Dynamic trend bands

Non-Repaint / Repaint modes

Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

BUY / SELL signal system

Signal statistics engine

Volatility and probability analysis

Institutional market structure visualization

The indicator is optimized for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Forex pairs

Indices

Crypto markets

Main Features

• Non-Repaint Mode

Uses only closed higher timeframe candles for safer and more stable signals.

• Repaint Mode

Updates signals dynamically using the live higher timeframe candle for more aggressive trading.

• Institutional Bands

Displays:

Outer volatility bands

Inner trend bands

Trend blocks

• BUY / SELL Signal System

When market trend changes:

BUY signal appears

SELL signal appears

The indicator automatically draws:

Vertical signal lines

BUY / SELL labels

• Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

Displays trend direction from:

M5

M15

H1

H4

D1

• Statistics Panel

Tracks:

Total BUY signals

Total SELL signals

Positive signals

Negative signals

Positive pips

Negative pips

Net difference

Installation

Step 1:

Open MetaTrader 4.

Step 2:

Go to:

File → Open Data Folder

Step 3:

Open:

MQL4 → Indicators

Step 4:

Copy:

QB Institutional Bands NR.ex4

into the Indicators folder.

Step 5:

Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator.

Step 6:

Drag the indicator onto the chart.

Understanding the Bands

Outer Gold Bands:

Extreme volatility zones

Possible take profit or exhaustion zones

Inner Blue Bands:

Main trend direction area

Dynamic market structure

Blue Blocks:

Bullish market structure

Red Blocks:

Bearish market structure

Signal Logic

BUY Signal:

Generated when trend changes from bearish to bullish.

SELL Signal:

Generated when trend changes from bullish to bearish.

Signals are displayed using:

Vertical lines

BUY / SELL labels

Dashboard Explanation

The dashboard appears on the right side of the chart.

Current Trend:

Shows:

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

Mode:

Shows:

NON-REPAINT

REPAINT

Current TF:

Current chart timeframe.

Higher TF:

Higher timeframe used for calculations.

Trend Strength:

WEAK TREND

NORMAL BUY/SELL

STRONG BUY/SELL

Volatility:

LOW

NORMAL

HIGH

BUY Probability:

Estimated directional probability based on MTF alignment.

Continuation:

Trend continuation strength percentage.

Session:

ASIA

LONDON

NEW YORK

MTF Matrix:

Displays trend direction for:

M5

M15

H1

H4

D1

Statistics Panel

The statistics section tracks historical signal performance.

Total BUY:

Number of BUY signals detected.

Total SELL:

Number of SELL signals detected.

Positive Signals:

Signals that produced positive movement.

Negative Signals:

Signals that produced negative movement.

Positive Pips:

Total accumulated profitable points.

Negative Pips:

Total accumulated losing points.

Net Difference:

Positive pips minus negative pips.

Repaint vs Non-Repaint

NON-REPAINT Mode:

Safer

Stable

Recommended for live trading

Signals do not change after candle close

REPAINT Mode:

Faster

More responsive

Signals can update dynamically

More aggressive style

Recommended Timeframes

Recommended:

M15

M30

H1

H4

Scalping:

M1

M5

Swing Trading:

H1

H4

D1

Best Trading Conditions

Best sessions:

London

New York

Avoid:

Extremely low volatility markets

Major news spikes without confirmation

Trading Tips

• Use higher timeframe confirmation.

• Strong BUY/SELL signals are safer.

• Use Non-Repaint mode for professional execution.

• Combine with proper risk management.

• Always test settings on demo first.

Important Notes

This indicator is a technical analysis tool.

It does not guarantee profits.

Trading involves risk.

Always use:

Stop Loss

Risk management

Proper lot sizing

Author

QB Institutional Bands NR

Developed by:

Qiyas Baghirov

© 2026 All Rights Reserved.



