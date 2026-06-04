⏳ 27 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

New Gold EA Just Launched. Built For XAUUSD. Free Demo Available Now.

Nova GOLD Breakout is a brand new EA built specifically for XAUUSD M1. Not a forex EA applied to gold. Not a generic breakout system. A gold EA, designed from scratch for the way gold actually moves.

It is live. The free demo is in the Strategy Tester right now. And it is $99 for the next 27 days before the price goes to $249.

Here is what it does and why it is worth your time to try it today.

What It Does

Three stage logic. Each stage exists because of how gold specifically moves.

Breakout: A session-based range is defined. When price breaks out of that range, the first trade opens.

Retest: If price pulls back toward the broken level before hitting the target, the EA enters again. Same direction. Same stop levels. Because the retest is not the trade failing. It is the market offering the same trade at a better price.

Fallback: If the breakout fails completely and price pushes through the other side of the range, the EA enters in the new direction. A failed breakout is one of the strongest reversal signals on gold. The EA trades it instead of ignoring it.

Most gold EAs stop at stage one. This one plays all three.

Why It Is Worth $249 And Why It Is $99 Right Now

A gold EA that actually understands gold behavior, that re-enters on retests, that catches reversals on failed breakouts, that runs a live signal on a real account right now, is worth significantly more than $99. The $249 price after July 1 reflects that.

The $99 is the launch window. One month. Then it closes permanently.

The live signal is running at Nova 002. The demo is free. The decision is simple: try it today at $99 or come back later at $249.

Download The Free Demo | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.