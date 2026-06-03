⏳ 28 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is at its lowest price ever. That changes on July 1, permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 until July 1

You Have Tried Gold EAs Before. Here Is Why They Failed You.

You already know what a good gold EA is supposed to do. You have read the descriptions. You have seen the backtests. You have probably bought one or two and watched them work perfectly for a few weeks before the account started bleeding.

That is not bad luck. That is a pattern. And it happens for a specific reason.

Most gold EAs are not built for gold. They are built for generic price action and then applied to gold because gold has high volume and high volatility and attracts buyers. The underlying logic was designed for calmer, more predictable markets. When gold does what gold does, those systems fall apart.

Nova GOLD Breakout was designed from scratch for gold. Not adapted. Designed.

What Gold Actually Does

Gold fakes out. Constantly. Price breaks a key level, the breakout trade opens, and then gold pulls back and stops you out before the real move happens. Then you watch it go exactly where you expected. Without you.

Gold also fails its breakouts and reverses. Price tries to break one side of a range, cannot hold it, comes back through the range, and breaks the other side with conviction. Most systems either take the loss and do nothing, or worse, have no logic for what comes next.

These are not edge cases. On gold, these are the standard. Any system that ignores them is ignoring the most common behavior of the market it claims to trade.

What Nova GOLD Breakout Does Instead

Three stages. Each one exists because of how gold moves.

The breakout entry catches the initial move. The retest entry catches the second opportunity when gold pulls back to the broken level before continuing. The fallback entry catches the reversal when the breakout genuinely fails and gold runs in the other direction.

None of these stages are workarounds. They are the core logic. The system was built around the assumption that gold will fake out, retest, and sometimes reverse. So instead of filtering out those behaviors, it trades them.

That is the difference. And it is running live right now in the Nova 002 signal.

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

28 Days At $99

Free demo in the Strategy Tester. XAUUSD M1. Run the backtest and watch the three stages in action on real gold price history. See the breakouts, the retests, the fallbacks. Then decide.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. That is the only thing changing on July 1.

Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.