Weekly Review: XAUUSD, #SP500, #BRENT | June 5, 2026

XAUUSD: BUY 4518.50, SL 4478.50, TP 4645.50





Gold starts the week near $4,518–4,522 per ounce: a stronger dollar and interest rate expectations limit further growth, but the conflict in the Middle East continues to support demand for safe-haven assets. The market is waiting for signals from the Fed and news on US-Iran talks, so sharp price swings remain possible.

On the weekly horizon, the baseline scenario remains moderately positive: tensions around energy supplies increase inflation risks, while central bank demand supports gold on pullbacks. Dollar strength may slow the move, but if the geopolitical backdrop worsens, buyers could push the price back above current levels.

Trading recommendation: BUY 4518.50, SL 4478.50, TP 4645.50





#SP500: BUY 7616, SL 7550, TP 7820

The S&P 500 enters June near record highs: the index is trading around 7,580, while the futures price is close to 7,616. The market is supported by strong earnings expectations and demand for companies linked to artificial intelligence. Rising oil prices remain the main limiting factor, as they increase concerns about inflation.

This week, investors will focus on US employment data and Fed comments. If the reports do not show a sharp overheating of the economy, demand for equities may remain stable. However, the high concentration of growth in the technology sector increases the risk of profit-taking, so the buy scenario looks cautious.

Trading recommendation: BUY 7616, SL 7550, TP 7820





#BRENT: BUY 93.20, SL 90.80, TP 100.40





Brent starts the week near $93.10–93.30 per barrel after gaining more than 2%. The key driver is tension in the Persian Gulf region and uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations. The market is concerned about possible supply disruptions, which offsets part of the pressure from weaker Chinese oil imports in May.

Over the week, the price may remain supported while Middle East news stays worrying. Growth is limited by expectations of supply recovery if the ceasefire is extended, as well as buyer caution after the May decline. The baseline scenario is moderate growth with high sensitivity to news.

Trading recommendation: BUY 93.20, SL 90.80, TP 100.40

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