⏳ 7 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

One Week Left. And You Already Know How This Ends If You Do Nothing.

You have been here before. Something looks right. You tell yourself you will come back to it. Life moves. A week passes. The price is different. The window is gone. And you are sitting there knowing exactly what happened and being annoyed at yourself for letting it happen again.

That feeling is specific. It is not just missing a deal. It is the quiet frustration of knowing you had all the information, all the time, all the opportunity, and still did nothing with it. It is one of the worst feelings in trading and it has nothing to do with the market.

You have one week. This time, do something different.

What You Are Actually Deciding

This is not a complicated decision. Nova DNA Trader has a free demo sitting in the Strategy Tester right now. You can run it on any of the seven built-in major forex pairs across 16 years of data before you spend a single cent. Every trade visible. Every drawdown visible. The full picture, honest and unfiltered, available to you right now at no cost.

If you run the demo and it is not for you, fine. Nothing lost. Five minutes and you move on with complete information instead of guessing.

If you run the demo and it is exactly what you have been looking for, you have seven days to get it at $69. After May 20 it is $199. That gap does not close. It does not negotiate. It just becomes the new price and stays there.

So the decision is really just this: spend five minutes on the demo now, or spend $130 more later.

What Is Inside The Demo

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | NZDUSD | AUDUSD

Seven major forex pairs. Each one with a built-in configuration tested over 16 years of data under realistic market conditions. Realistic spread. Realistic commissions. Realistic slippage. The kind of testing that punishes weak systems and proves out strong ones.

One EA. Four inputs. Pick your risk, pick your pair, and the system runs. No configuration. No backtesting required. No setup errors possible. Just attach it and leave it.

And something else is coming soon. Something for the traders who have been waiting for a specific market. More on that very soon.

7 Days. Use Them.

Download the demo. Run the backtest. If what you see is what you have been looking for, buy it at $69 before May 20 closes that door permanently. If it is not for you, you lost nothing but five minutes and you made a real decision instead of a delayed one.

Either way, this time do not let the week pass without finding out.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.