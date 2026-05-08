⏳ 12 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Nova DNA Trader 3.2 Is Live | All 7 Forex Majors | Test It Right Now!

The update people have been waiting for is live. Not coming soon. Not almost ready. Live, right now, available to download and test today.

Nova DNA Trader 3.2 ships with built-in configurations for all 7 major forex pairs. Tested under realistic market conditions. 16 years of data. Built for longevity, not for impressive-looking backtests that fall apart in three months.

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | NZDUSD | AUDUSD

All seven. All in. All tested the hard way.

What This Update Actually Does

Every pair in this update comes with a configuration that was tested with realistic spread, realistic commissions, and realistic slippage. Not the clean conditions that make any system look good. The messy conditions that mirror what actually happens when you trade live.

The goal was never to find settings that print money on a chart. The goal was to find something that holds its edge over 16 years of data, across different market regimes, through crashes and trends and years of sideways noise. Something you can run for a year and still trust at the end of it.

That is what went into every single one of these seven configurations.

How To Actually Use This

One thing to be upfront about: each individual pair setup is slow. Deliberately slow. The focus was robustness over frequency, and that means some setups will produce only a handful of trades per month. If you attach DNA to one pair and stare at it waiting for action, you will be disappointed.

But that is not how this is designed to be used.

Run all seven pairs simultaneously under different magic numbers. Now you have a portfolio. Seven independent systems running across seven uncorrelated pairs, each one slow and steady on its own, but together producing consistent activity spread across the whole forex major lineup. One EA, seven markets, one coherent system working in the background while you get on with your life.

That is the set and forget experience this update was built for. Not one pair, one chart, one prayer. Seven pairs, one framework, one strategy that actually makes sense long term.

Test It Today. Right Now.

The demo is live. You can load Nova DNA Trader 3.2 in the Strategy Tester today and run any of the seven pairs through their configurations. See how they behave. See the equity curve over 16 years of data. See the drawdown. See the trade frequency. Look at it with your own eyes and decide whether this is what you have been looking for.

No promises, no guarantees. Just 16 years of data and a system built to last.

12 Days Left At This Price

Nova DNA Trader is $69 right now. On May 20 it goes to $199 and stays there.

The update is already live. You are not buying on a promise anymore. You can test it today before you spend a single cent. Run the backtest, check the results, and if it is what you have been looking for, buy it at $69 before May 20 takes that option off the table permanently.

12 days. The update is live. The price is still cheap. That combination will not last.

One more thing: this is just the beginning. More assets are coming in future updates. There is a certain metal that a lot of traders are very interested in. More on that soon.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.