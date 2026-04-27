MT5 SuperTrend

A professional-grade trend detection system that combines five SuperTrend layers into one powerful consensus-based indicator. Filter out market noise and trade only high-probability setups with clear visual signals and real-time alerts.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173802

🎯 What You Get

Visual Features Multi-Layer Trend Lines: Green line for uptrends, red line for downtrends - represents consensus of 5 SuperTrend calculations

Green line for uptrends, red line for downtrends - represents consensus of 5 SuperTrend calculations Cloud Fill Areas: Visual zones showing trend strength and potential support/resistance regions

Visual zones showing trend strength and potential support/resistance regions Major Signal Arrows: Yellow arrows for major long signals, cyan arrows for major short signals

Yellow arrows for major long signals, cyan arrows for major short signals Base Flip Dots: Small dots marking individual SuperTrend layer changes for detailed analysis

Small dots marking individual SuperTrend layer changes for detailed analysis Dynamic Color Candles: Optional trend-colored candles for instant market direction recognition

Optional trend-colored candles for instant market direction recognition Cluster Labels: Text labels showing trend status at key points

Signal Features Consensus-Based Signals: Only generates alerts when multiple SuperTrend layers agree

Only generates alerts when multiple SuperTrend layers agree Stochastic Filter: Optional overbought/oversold filtering to avoid poor entries

Optional overbought/oversold filtering to avoid poor entries Non-Repainting: Signals are fixed once the bar closes - no disappearing arrows

Signals are fixed once the bar closes - no disappearing arrows Multi-Channel Alerts: Popup, sound, email, and push notifications

🎨 Visual Elements Guide

Understanding the Display

Element Appearance Meaning Up Trend Line Green solid line Consensus uptrend - majority of SuperTrend layers are bullish Down Trend Line Red solid line Consensus downtrend - majority of SuperTrend layers are bearish Bull Cloud Green shaded area Support zone during uptrends - potential buying areas Bear Cloud Red shaded area Resistance zone during downtrends - potential selling areas Major Long Arrow Yellow arrow (▲) Strong buy signal - multiple layers aligned bullish Major Short Arrow Cyan arrow (▼) Strong sell signal - multiple layers aligned bearish Base Long Dot Small green dot Individual layer flipped bullish - early warning Base Short Dot Small red dot Individual layer flipped bearish - early warning

Color Customization

Personalize all visual elements to match your chart theme:

Bull Color: Default Lime - customize to any color

Default Lime - customize to any color Bear Color: Default Red tone - customize to any color

Default Red tone - customize to any color Neutral Color: Default Orange - shown when consensus is unclear

Default Orange - shown when consensus is unclear Cloud Transparency: Adjustable 0-95 opacity for preferred visibility

📈 How to Use for Trading

Basic Trend Following Strategy

1 Identify Trend Direction

Look at the main trend line color. Green = uptrend, Red = downtrend. Only trade in the direction of the dominant trend line.

2 Wait for Major Signal Arrow

Yellow arrows (▲) indicate strong long entry points. Cyan arrows (▼) indicate strong short entry points. These appear when the cluster consensus shifts.

3 Use Cloud as Dynamic S/R During uptrends, the green cloud acts as support. During downtrends, the red cloud acts as resistance. Enter positions when price touches or enters the cloud in the trend direction.

4 Exit on Opposite Signal

Hold positions until a major arrow appears in the opposite direction, or use the trend line color change as your exit trigger.

Cloud Bounce Strategy

This high-probability setup uses the cloud areas as dynamic support/resistance:

Price pulls back to the cloud area during an established trend Wait for price to touch or slightly penetrate the cloud Look for a major arrow confirming the trend continuation Enter in the direction of the main trend Place stop loss on the opposite side of the cloud

💡 Cloud Tip: The cloud width indicates trend strength. Narrow clouds suggest weak trends - be cautious. Wide clouds suggest strong trends - better for entries.

Multi-Timeframe Approach

For best results, use multiple timeframes to confirm signals:

Higher TF (H1, H4, D1): Identify major trend direction using trend lines

Identify major trend direction using trend lines Entry TF (M15, M30): Wait for major arrows aligned with higher TF trend

Wait for major arrows aligned with higher TF trend Precision TF (M5): Fine-tune entry within the cloud area

Stochastic Filter Application

When enabled, the stochastic filter helps avoid poor entries:

For Longs: Only take yellow arrows when stochastic is below overbought (not in extreme high territory)

Only take yellow arrows when stochastic is below overbought (not in extreme high territory) For Shorts: Only take cyan arrows when stochastic is above oversold (not in extreme low territory)

Only take cyan arrows when stochastic is above oversold (not in extreme low territory) Avoid: Taking long signals in overbought zones or short signals in oversold zones

🔔 Alert Configuration

The indicator can notify you through multiple channels when major signals occur:

Alert Type When It Fires Best Use Case Popup On major arrow signal Active trading at your desk Sound On major arrow signal Multi-chart monitoring without screen-watching Push Notification On major arrow signal Mobile monitoring when away from computer Email On major arrow signal Remote monitoring and record keeping

💡 Alert Timing: Alerts trigger only on confirmed (closed) bars - no false signals during candle formation. Once an arrow appears and the bar closes, it's fixed and won't disappear.

⚙️ Trading Style Settings

Recommended Configurations

Trading Style Consensus Threshold Base Index Cloud Length Result Scalping (M1-M5) 0.50-0.60 2-3 5-8 More signals, faster response Day Trading (M15-H1) 0.60-0.70 3 8-12 Balanced signals with reliability Swing Trading (H4-D1) 0.70-0.80 3-4 12-20 Fewer but higher quality signals Position Trading (W1+) 0.80+ 4-5 20+ Only strongest trend changes

Visual Preferences

Dynamic Bar Coloring: Turn on for instant trend recognition across all candles

Turn on for instant trend recognition across all candles Cluster Labels: Enable for text annotations at signal points

Enable for text annotations at signal points Base Flip Dots: Show for detailed analysis of individual layer changes

Show for detailed analysis of individual layer changes Cloud Fill: Toggle cloud visibility based on your chart preference

🎯 Recommended Trading Setups

Setup 1: Conservative Trend Following

Timeframe: H1 or H4

H1 or H4 Threshold: 0.70 or higher

0.70 or higher Entry: Major arrow aligned with trend line color

Major arrow aligned with trend line color Exit: Opposite major arrow

Opposite major arrow Goal: Capture medium-term trends with high reliability

Setup 2: Cloud Scalping

Timeframe: M15 or M30

M15 or M30 Threshold: 0.60

0.60 Entry: Price touches cloud + major arrow confirms

Price touches cloud + major arrow confirms Exit: Cloud boundary or 1:2 risk-reward

Cloud boundary or 1:2 risk-reward Goal: Quick profits from cloud bounces

Setup 3: Breakout Momentum

Timeframe: M30 or H1

M30 or H1 Threshold: 0.65

0.65 Entry: Major arrow after price breaks cloud

Major arrow after price breaks cloud Exit: Trail stop using trend line

Trail stop using trend line Goal: Ride strong momentum moves

📊 Best Markets to Trade

This indicator performs best on markets with:

Trending behavior: Forex majors, indices, commodities with clear directional moves

Forex majors, indices, commodities with clear directional moves Sufficient volatility: Enough price movement to generate meaningful signals

Enough price movement to generate meaningful signals Liquidity: Major trading sessions for your chosen instrument

Recommended Instruments

Category Best Instruments Recommended TF Forex Majors EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY M15 - H1 Crosses GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY M30 - H4 Metals XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver) M15 - H1 Indices US30, SPX500, NAS100, GER40 M30 - H4 Crypto BTCUSD, ETHUSD H1 - D1

✅ Quick Start Checklist

Attach to Chart: Add indicator to your preferred symbol and timeframe Set Threshold: Match to your trading style (higher = fewer but better signals) Choose Base Index: 2-3 for scalping, 3-4 for swing trading Configure Cloud: Set length based on timeframe (shorter for scalping) Enable Alerts: Turn on your preferred notification method Test Stochastic Filter: Enable and adjust levels if desired Demo Practice: Observe 20-30 signals before trading live Go Live: Start with small positions to build confidence

💡 Success Tips Trade with the trend line color, not against it

the trend line color, not against it Use cloud areas as dynamic support/resistance for entries

as dynamic support/resistance for entries Combine multiple timeframes - only take signals aligned with higher TF trend

- only take signals aligned with higher TF trend Higher consensus threshold = fewer signals but higher quality

= fewer signals but higher quality Enable alerts to catch opportunities without constant screen-watching

to catch opportunities without constant screen-watching Keep a trading journal - track which threshold settings work best for your style

Trade with Confidence The MT5 SuperTrend combines multiple analysis layers into clear, actionable signals. Let the consensus guide your trades. See the trend. Trust the cluster. Capture the move.

MT5 SuperTrend | Multi-Layer Trend Detection | Version 2.10

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173802





