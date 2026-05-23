F Spider - Preset Files and Setup Guide





This page contains the recommended preset files and basic setup instructions for F Spider Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.





Important Notice





F Spider is an automated trading Expert Advisor. Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Always test every preset in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.





How to install the preset file





1. Download the preset file attached to this post.

2. Open MetaTrader 5.

3. Go to File > Open Data Folder.

4. Open the folder:

MQL5 > Presets

5. Copy the .set file into the Presets folder.

6. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the terminal.





How to load the preset in F Spider





1. Open a chart in MetaTrader 5.

2. Recommended timeframe: H1.

3. Attach F Spider Expert Advisor to the chart.

4. Open the Inputs tab.

5. Click Load.

6. Select the downloaded .set file.

7. Click OK.

8. Make sure Algo Trading is enabled.





Default Market-Safe Settings





The default Market version is configured with conservative settings for validation and general safety:





- Fixed lot: 0.01

- Single-symbol mode enabled by default

- Grid disabled by default

- Equity protection enabled

- Internal indicators embedded

- Professional dashboard enabled





Optional Multi-Symbol Grid Preset





The optional preset can enable multi-symbol trading and grid management.





Default multi-symbol list:

USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCHF





Recommended timeframe:

H1 or H2





Important:

Grid trading increases risk. Use it only after backtesting with your broker’s spread, commission and execution conditions.





Recommended testing steps





1. Open Strategy Tester.

2. Select F Spider.

3. Choose the symbol EURUSD and timeframe H1.

4. Load the preset file.

5. Use real ticks or high-quality tick data when possible.

6. Check drawdown, profit factor, total trades and equity curve.

7. Do not use aggressive settings on a live account before testing.





Recommended broker conditions





- Low spread

- Stable execution

- Sufficient margin

- Reliable VPS for continuous running





Risk Warning





Trading involves risk. The Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate market risk. Use proper risk management and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.