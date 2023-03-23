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Nasdaq-100 Index (#US100) Waiting For Breakout
⚠️Nasdaq Index is stuck between 2 solid structures.
Depending on the reaction to the underlined areas, I see 2 potential scenarios.
1 - Bullish
If the price breaks and closes above 12700 - 12900 supply cluster on a daily,
I will expect a bullish movement at least to 13130
2 - Bearish
If the price drops and closes below 12300 - 12500 demand area on a daily,
I will expect a selloff to 11900
Wait for a breakout, it will show us the future direction of the market.
For Additional confirmation use: Breakout Indicator
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