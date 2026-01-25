The "Factory Key": Stop Buying EAs. Start Selling Them













I remember clearly the day I wrote my first line of MQL5 code. I was frustrated. I had spent thousands of dollars buying "Black Box" robots from the Market. Some worked for a month, some failed in a week, but the problem was always the same:

I didn't own the logic . I was just a passenger .

If the market changed, I couldn't adapt the code. If I wanted to add a filter, I couldn't. I was at the mercy of the developer.

Today, I am making a decision that most developers would call insane. I am not just letting you be a passenger anymore. I am handing you the keys to the factory.

Introducing: Ratio X DNA .





What is Ratio X DNA?

Ratio X DNA is the ultimate level of access. It is a massive package containing the Full Source Code (.mq5) of our entire ecosystem.

You receive the editable code for ALL 10 Expert Advisors + 1 Professional Indicator.

But it is more than just code. It is a White Label License.

This means you acquire the rights to:

✅ Open the Code: See every line of logic behind our AI engines, risk managers, and entry algorithms.

See every line of logic behind our AI engines, risk managers, and entry algorithms. ✅ Modify & Improve: Add your own filters, change the indicators, or merge strategies.

Add your own filters, change the indicators, or merge strategies. ✅ Rebrand & Sell: Put your logo on it. Rename it. Sell it as your own product on the MQL5 Market or your own website.

You are not just buying a tool. You are buying a Software Business in a Box.

The Complete List: 11 Professional Codes

You get the keys to every single strategy we have developed. This represents over 3,000 hours of high-level coding:

🤖 4 AI & ML Engines

Ratio X MLAI (.mq5): The machine learning architecture + "Regime Filter" logic.

The machine learning architecture + "Regime Filter" logic. Ratio X AI Quantum (.mq5): The multimodal sentiment analysis engine.

The multimodal sentiment analysis engine. Ratio X Gold ML V4 (.mq5): Specialized machine learning for XAUUSD.

Specialized machine learning for XAUUSD. AI Trading Professional (.mq5): VaR analysis and Stress Testing logic.

⚡ 2 Gold Specialists

Ratio X AI Gold Fury (.mq5): DeepSeek integration patterns for Gold.

DeepSeek integration patterns for Gold. Freshbot Gold (.mq5): The classic trend-following template.

📈 4 Tacticians & Scalpers

Ratio X Breakout Bot (.mq5): Volatility pending-order system.

Volatility pending-order system. Ratio X Trend Follower (.mq5): Automated trendline trading.

Automated trendline trading. Stochastic Scalper (.mq5): Mean reversion logic for ranging markets.

Mean reversion logic for ranging markets. Ratio X Breakout EA (.mq5): Pure price action logic.

📊 1 Indicator

Trend Watcher Indicator (.mq5): Multi-timeframe dashboard and visualizer.





The Investment Logic

Hiring a Senior MQL5 developer to build just one of these systems from scratch would cost you minimum $2,000 to $5,000. And you would still have to bug-test it for months.

With Ratio X DNA, you get all 11 Systems—ready to compile, ready to trade, ready to sell—for a fraction of the development cost.

RATIO X DNA (White Label) 10 EAs + 1 Indicator (Full Source Code)

$1,999 USD

One-time payment. Lifetime Access.

>> ACQUIRE THE SOURCE CODE

Who Is This For?

Entrepreneurs: Start your own EA selling business immediately. Prop Traders: Tweak the risk code to fit exact challenge parameters. Educators: Use our code to teach your students how professional EAs are built.

This is not for everyone. This is for those who want to move from the passenger seat to the driver's seat.

Own the DNA. Build your legacy.







🔗 Ratio X Quick Links: Get Free AI Signals: https://ratioxtrade.com/signals

Contact (Telegram): https://t.me/ratioxtrading

(Affiliate) Sell Ratio X EAs and earn 60% commission: https://app-vlc.hotmart.com/affiliate-recruiting/view/7908R101260853





