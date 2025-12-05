🔁 The Reset Failure — Why You Repeat the Same Mistakes Even After Promising You Won’t

🎯 The Lesson

Every trader knows this moment:

You blow a trade…

You sit back, frustrated…

You promise yourself:

“Never again. Next time I’ll follow my rules.”

But the next day — or even the next hour —

you break the exact same rule again.

This is reset failure — the gap between what you intend to do and what you actually do when the chart starts moving.

🧠 What Really Happens

You don’t repeat mistakes because you’re “undisciplined.”

You repeat them because your emotional brain is stronger than your logical brain in real-time.

When the market is calm, you think logically:

“I’ll use small risk.”

“I’ll wait for confirmation.”

“I won’t chase.”

But when price moves fast, pressure activates the emotional brain:

“Enter now!”

“Don’t miss it!”

“This one looks good enough!”

“I’ll fix the rule next trade…”

Your intentions don’t disappear —

they just get overpowered by emotion in the moment.

💡 The Fix: Make Rules Harder to Break

The problem isn’t your plan.

The problem is how easy it is to break your plan.

You need friction — something that slows down emotional decisions.

Examples:

Write your rules physically on your desk

Use alarms or timers that force pauses

Limit your trading session hours

Use a checklist you must tick before entering

Pre-calculate your risk before opening charts

Your brain will break soft rules —

but it obeys structured, visible ones.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “Commitment Pause”

Before every trade, do this 5-second step:

Say out loud:

“This trade follows my plan.”

If you hesitate or feel unsure, don’t enter.

This tiny verbal check breaks emotional momentum and forces honesty.

🚀 Takeaway

You don’t need a new system —

you need a stronger bridge between intention and action.

Make your rules unavoidable.

Make discipline automatic.

And watch how quickly your execution improves.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas