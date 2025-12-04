ATR Orders Manager EA - a tool to place trades in MT5 with ease

About:

ATR Orders Manager EA on MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152116

This tool helps you to place trades in MT5 with ease and it's using a simple but intuitive graphical interface.

You can place risk-controlled market orders or pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with dynamic stop losses based on Average True Range (ATR).

Maybe you ask yourself why to use stop losses based on ATR and not a fixed percentage or a fixed number of pips.

Most traders are taught to “risk 1% of your account per trade” — and that’s excellent advice. But the big question is: 1% on how many pips?

If you use a fixed pip distance (e.g., always a 50-pip stop) or a fixed percentage of price, you run into problems:

On a quiet pair like EURCHF, 50 pips might be huge — you tie up capital for ages waiting for a tiny move.

On gold or GBPJPY during news, 50 pips is nothing — you get stopped out by normal market noise, even when your trade idea was good.

The result? Inconsistent risk, random win rates, and a lot of frustration.

ATR (Average True Range) fixes this beautifully. It simply measures how much the market actually moves on average over the last few periods. When volatility is high, ATR grows and your stop automatically widens a little (giving the trade room to breathe). When volatility is low, ATR shrinks and your stop tightens (so you’re not over-exposed).

You still risk exactly the same 1% of your account (or whatever you choose) — but now the stop distance adapts to the market you’re trading. The same 1% buys you the same statistical “comfort zone” whether you’re on forex, gold, crypto, or indices.

This volatility-adjusted approach is exactly what trading psychology and position-sizing legend Van K. Tharp recommended for decades.

In his classic book Trade Your Way to Financial Freedom and in his workshops, Van Tharp showed through thousands of simulations that the very best systems risk a fixed percentage of equity, but base the stop (and therefore the position size) on current market volatility — not on arbitrary pips or percentages of price.

He called fixed-pip or non-adjusted stops one of the biggest hidden mistakes amateur traders make, because they treat every market and every day as identical when they clearly aren’t.

By combining Van Tharp’s fixed-percentage risk rule with ATR-based stop placement, the ATR Orders Manager gives you professional-grade position sizing in one click. Your risk stays consistent, your stops respect the market’s natural behavior, and you finally get the kind of smooth, predictable equity curve that Tharp’s research proved is possible.

In short: same disciplined 1% risk, but smarter — because the market tells the tool how far the stop should really be.

Key Features:





- ATR-Driven Stop Losses: Automatically calculates SL using ATR (customizable period and multiplier) for adaptive risk based on market volatility—no more guesswork!

Smart Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation tied to your account balance and desired risk percentage (default 1%). Ensures every trade aligns with your money management rules.

- Seamless GUI Interface: Movable, minimizable panel with real-time updates. Toggle between market/pending orders type, LONG/SHORT setups, edit entries, risk %, ATR parameters, and more—all without cluttering your chart.

- One-Click Order Placement: Validate and execute market or pending orders instantly. Supports both netting and hedging accounts with built-in checks for symbol permissions and trading conditions.

- Real-Time Monitoring: Live account balance display, status updates, and error handling for smooth execution. No take profit by default—add your own strategy on top!

The EA is perfect for trend followers and it works well with my indicator " Turtles indicator " which helps with entry decisions based on breakouts and later to manage your trades by using the trail stops.

I recommend using the same percentage risk for all trades between 0.5-2%. Trading is science not gambling.

Full MT5 Compatibility: Works on any symbol/timeframe. Lightweight, efficient, and fully customizable via inputs.





How It Works:





Attach the EA to your chart and launch the GUI (toggle via inputs if needed).

Set your trade type (LONG/SHORT), entry price, risk %, and ATR settings.

Watch as SL and lot size auto-calculate in real-time.