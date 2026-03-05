Citi: Bank reduces risks after unexpected shocks

Recent events in global financial markets have forced even giants like Citi to rethink their strategies and reduce risks quickly. According to the bank's representatives, the team faced a "real shock to VAR" (Value at Risk), which led to a series of decisive actions to reduce market exposure. This episode highlights the volatility of the current market environment and the importance of flexible risk management.





Causes of the "shock" and Citi's reaction





The main reason for such a sharp reaction was a combination of factors related to either "triggering of trailing stops" or "more stretched positioning". This means that either the automatic loss limitation mechanisms were activated due to unexpected market movements, or the existing positions turned out to be too large or risky in the changed market conditions.





In response to these challenges, Citi has taken a number of concrete steps.:





Closing a long EURUSD position: The Bank exited its long position on the euro/US dollar pair, which indicates a revision of expectations regarding the further movement of this key currency pair.

Profit-taking in a basket of emerging market currencies: This decision indicates that Citi has probably reached its profit targets for these assets and preferred to lock in the result, fearing further volatility or a trend reversal.

Exiting HUF and BRL: Closing positions on the Hungarian Forint (HUF) and the Brazilian Real (BRL) highlights a selective approach to emerging markets, possibly due to the specific risks associated with these currencies.

Closing a long position on 30-year U.S. Treasury Bonds versus U.S. Treasury Bonds: This difficult decision is likely due to changing expectations regarding the yield curve of US Treasury bonds and the desire to reduce the risk associated with long-term interest rates.

Lessons of "shock for VAR"





The Citi note emphasizes that, although the situation may stabilize, "if you buy on a downturn just a day earlier, you can incur heavy losses." This warning serves as a reminder that attempts to "catch the bottom" of the market can be extremely risky and lead to significant losses.





Reducing risks in key areas





Citi is actively reducing risks in areas where positions have been particularly strong. This applies primarily to currency and credit operations in emerging markets and interest rate markets. It is here that "expectations of an early rate cut have aroused considerable interest," which probably led to the formation of large positions that now require adjustment.





As Wheeler noted, "We are meeting the drawdown limit and closing our long spot EURUSD deal." This statement confirms the bank's commitment to strict risk management rules and willingness to respond promptly to changes in market conditions, even if this means fixing profits or losses on previously opened positions.





Conclusion





The episode of "shock for VAR" at Citi is a prime example of how even the largest financial institutions have to constantly adapt to a dynamic and unpredictable market environment. The bank's decisive actions to reduce risks demonstrate the importance of disciplined position management, compliance with drawdown limits, and willingness to make difficult decisions to protect capital in an environment of increased volatility. For investors, this serves as a reminder of the need for careful risk analysis and caution when making investment decisions, especially during periods of uncertainty.