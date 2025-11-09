Ratio X Black Week

The Ratio X Black November Week Sale: 9 EAs at Minimum Price ($30) Until Nov 14!

Hello, fellow traders!

For Black November, I’m doing something I rarely do. I've seen too many traders struggling with one-size-fits-all EAs that fail the moment market conditions change. A professional needs an arsenal of specialized tools.

So, for a very limited time, I'm making that arsenal accessible to everyone.

From now until Thursday, November 14th, I have dropped the price of all my premium EAs on the MQL5 Market to the absolute minimum: $30 USD.

This isn't a discount on one or two older products. This includes my entire suite of specialized tools.

What's Included in the $30 Sale?

You get access to 9 different Expert Advisors, each built for a specific purpose—from AI analysis to systematic rule-based trading.

AI & Machine Learning EAs: Ratio X Gold ML Ratio X AI Gold Fury Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader

Specialized Trend & Asset EAs: Ratio X BTC Trend Follower Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA

Systematic & Scalping EAs: Ratio X Breakout EA Ratio X Trend Watcher Ratio X Stochastic Scalper



(Note: The new Ratio X Quantum AI is the only EA excluded from this $30 sale, as it is reserved for our complete toolbox).

This is the single best opportunity to acquire these tools for a fraction of their normal price.

You can get all $30 EAs directly from my MQL5 Seller Profile here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/froggy_ai/seller

The "Grand Slam" Offer: Get EVERYTHING (Including Quantum AI)

For those of you who want the complete arsenal—including all future updates—I am also offering the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox on my private platform.

For a single payment of $97, you get:

All the EAs listed above. The new Ratio X Quantum AI (the one that turned $30 into $9k+ in backtests). All future monthly updates, optimizations, and new EAs I develop.

This is the lifetime, all-access pass for serious traders who want to stay ahead.

Get the $97 Complete Toolbox (with all future EAs) here:

https://hotm.art/ratioxtrade

Why This Offer? Giving Back.

This promotion is short, and the prices are this low for a reason.

10% of all sales from this Black November event (both on MQL5 and my private platform) will be converted into food and clothing donations for charitable institutions in my home country of Brazil.

You get an unbeatable deal on professional trading tools, and together we get to make a meaningful impact.

This Offer Ends November 14th

This is a true flash sale. The prices on the MQL5 Market will return to their standard rates after November 14th. This $30 price will not be repeated.

Don't miss out.

Happy trading,



Mauricio