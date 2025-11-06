🕹️ Control Addiction — Why You Keep Touching Open Trades

🎯 The Lesson

You open a trade, it’s running fine…

and yet you keep touching it — adjusting, moving, closing early.

You’re not managing the position anymore, you’re trying to control the uncontrollable.

That’s called control addiction, and it’s one of the most expensive trading habits out there.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain hates uncertainty.

The moment you have money floating in the market, you feel a loss of control — so your brain looks for ways to regain it.

It tricks you into thinking that clicking, adjusting, or closing early reduces risk.

But really, it just reduces discipline.

You end up trading your emotions, not your plan.

💡 The Fix: Set Rules, Then Leave Them Alone

Trading is 90% waiting and 10% clicking.

Once you’ve placed your stop loss and take profit — your job is done.

Every touch after that is emotion disguised as logic.

Before you act, ask:

“Is this change part of my plan, or part of my panic?”

If it’s panic, walk away.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “Do Nothing” Challenge

Challenge yourself to let one trade run exactly as planned — no interference.

You’ll feel discomfort at first, but once you see the result (win or loss), you’ll realize how peaceful controlled detachment feels.

That’s how professional traders operate — calm, patient, and detached.

🚀 Takeaway

Touching your trades doesn’t give you control — it shows you’ve lost it.

The real pros master the art of letting go.

Because sometimes, the best move in trading… is no move at all.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas