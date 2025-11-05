🧩 Perfectionism — The Silent Killer of Trading Progress

🎯 The Lesson

You want every entry to be perfect.

Every setup to look clean.

Every trade to win.

That mindset feels professional — but in reality, it’s what keeps you stuck.

In trading, perfectionism isn’t precision — it’s fear in disguise.

🧠 What Really Happens

Perfectionism comes from the fear of being wrong.

You wait too long for confirmation, you overanalyze charts, you keep tweaking indicators.

By the time you act, the move’s already gone.

You didn’t protect your account — you paralyzed it.

The truth?

The market rewards execution, not perfection.

You’ll never have 100% certainty — and you don’t need it.

💡 The Fix: Trade “Good Enough,” Not “Perfect”

Before you hit “Buy” or “Sell,” ask yourself:

“Does this setup meet my rules — even if it’s not perfect?”

If yes, take it.

Then let the results teach you.

Progress comes from experience, not endless hesitation.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 80% Entry Rule

If a setup meets 80% of your plan, execute.

The remaining 20% is noise.

You’ll learn more from ten slightly imperfect trades than from one “perfect” one that never happened.

🚀 Takeaway

You can’t master the market if you’re afraid to engage with it.

Forget perfect — aim for consistent.

Perfection seeks safety.

Consistency creates growth.

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