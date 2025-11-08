Last Day at $297: What You're Actually Getting (And Why This Price Is Absurdly Cheap)

The math is simple.

Buy today: $297

Buy tomorrow: $397

Difference: $100

Same EA. Same features. Same live proof. Same community. Just $100 more expensive.

You decide if $100 matters.

But here's what most people miss: even at $397, Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 is absurdly cheap for what you're actually getting.

Not because I'm selling it. Because of what's included, what's proven, what's coming, and what you'd pay anywhere else.

Let me show you the math that actually matters.

What You're Actually Getting (The Full List)

AI Infrastructure:

6 AI providers pre-integrated (OpenAI GPT-5, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Grok, DeepSeek, Qwen)

You choose ONE provider - no complex failover logic

Free token strategy documented (Gemini 2.5 Pro + Qwen = $0/month API costs)

4 reasoning effort levels (Disabled/Low/Medium/High)

Battle-Tested Strategies:

4 ready-to-use presets (XAUUSD M5 Aggressive, XAUUSD M15 Intraday, XAUUSD M15 ICT, XAGUSD H1 Intraday)

Each preset = different AI prompting + timeframe + trading approach

Proven by community (~25 traders testing live)

No need to build from scratch

Smart Execution:

Multi-trade mode (up to 10 positions per direction)

Session-based filtering (London 08:00-17:00 UTC, NY 13:00-22:00 UTC, Asian 00:00-09:00 UTC)

Automatic DST adjustment (you don't manually update times twice per year)

News filter integration ready

Live Proof:

2 verified Myfxbook signals (real money accounts, broker-connected)

Signal A (Aggressive preset): +42.64% in first week

Signal B (Intraday preset): +15.67% in first week

Complete trade history visible (no hiding losses)

Support & Community:

Installation guide (step-by-step MT5 setup)

System prompt templates (3 trading styles)

Private community access (~25 traders sharing preset discoveries)

Direct support for setup questions

Lifetime Benefits:

Lifetime updates included (no recurring fees)

AI models improve automatically (GPT-6 launches? Your EA benefits immediately)

New presets added over time (you get them free)

Community grows = more shared discoveries

One-time payment: $297 (today) or $397 (tomorrow)

Monthly cost with free tokens: $0

That's what you're actually buying.

→ See the full feature list and get it at $297

Why This Price Won't Last (The Honest Reason)

I launched Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 at $297 to get early adopters testing.

The strategy worked:

~25 traders running it live

2 verified Myfxbook signals public

Preset performance data emerging (Aggressive +42.64%, Intraday +15.67%)

Community sharing configuration discoveries

The EA is proven. The infrastructure works. The community is growing.

Here's what happens next:

AI models keep improving (GPT-5 gets better, GPT-6 launches, Claude 5 releases)

Your EA automatically benefits from every AI upgrade

Community keeps growing (more shared presets, more configuration discoveries)

New features get added based on feedback

Value increases over time

Traditional EAs? Frozen at release. The code today = the code in 3 years.

Alpha Pulse AI? Gets better every time an AI provider releases an upgrade. You paid once, you benefit forever.

That's why $297 won't last. The value gap is too big.

What $297 Gets You Elsewhere (The Reality Check)

Let's compare what $297 buys in the trading EA market:

Option A: Traditional "Gold EA" ($297-$500)

Fixed strategy coded 2 years ago

No adaptation to current market

Maybe a Myfxbook (maybe faked)

Zero updates after purchase

Strategy dies when market changes

Option B: Signal Service ($200/month)

$200 every single month = $2,400/year

You copy trades blindly (no understanding)

Service shuts down? You're done

No control over execution

Recurring cost forever

Option C: Custom EA Development ($2,000-$5,000)

Developer builds your strategy

Takes 2-3 months

Fixed logic (no AI adaptation)

Updates cost extra

Works until market shifts

Option D: "AI Trading Course" ($500-$1,500)

Teaches you theory

You still build everything yourself

No working EA included

Months of trial and error

Additional costs for tools/APIs

Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 ($297 today):

6 AI providers ready (no coding)

4 proven presets (no building from scratch)

Live proof visible (2 Myfxbook signals)

$0/month with free tokens (no recurring cost)

Auto-improves when AI upgrades (GPT-6, Claude 5, etc.)

Lifetime updates (one-time payment)

You tell me which is undervalued.

→ Get Alpha Pulse AI before the price increases

The One-Time vs Recurring Math

Most traders don't calculate the real cost of trading tools.

Signal Service Math:

$200/month × 12 months = $2,400/year

Run it for 2 years = $4,800

Cancel subscription = lose access immediately

Alpha Pulse AI Math:

$297 one-time (today's price)

$0/month using free tokens (Gemini 2.5 Pro + Qwen)

Year 1: $297 total

Year 2: $297 total (still just the one-time payment)

Year 5: $297 total (yes, same number)

After 2 years:

Signal service: $4,800 spent, no ownership

Alpha Pulse AI: $297 spent, lifetime access + all future updates

After 5 years, you've saved $11,703 compared to a $200/month signal service.

And your EA keeps getting better as AI models improve.

What's Coming (The Future Value)

I'm not going to promise specific features with exact dates. That's how vaporware gets sold.

But here's what's realistic based on current development:

AI Evolution (Automatic):

GPT-6 launches → your EA uses it immediately

Claude 5 releases → you have access day one

Gemini 3 Pro → integrated when available

New models = better decision-making, zero extra cost

Preset Expansion (Planned):

Community testing reveals what works

New presets get added based on real performance

You get them free (lifetime updates included)

No upsells, no premium tiers

Community Growth (Organic):

More traders = more preset discoveries

More configuration sharing

More market condition data

Better collective intelligence

Infrastructure Improvements (Ongoing):

Setup gets simpler

Documentation gets clearer

Edge cases get resolved

Support gets faster

You're not buying the EA as it is today. You're buying the EA as it evolves over time.

Traditional EA at $500? That's it. Done. Frozen. No improvements.

Alpha Pulse AI at $297? That's the starting point.

Two Scenarios: You Decide

Scenario A: You Buy Today ($297)

Sunday morning, you wake up. Check your email. Download link waiting.

30 minutes later, Alpha Pulse AI is running on your VPS. You chose Gemini 2.5 Pro (free tokens). You loaded the Intraday preset. Risk set to 1%.

Monday morning, London open. The EA analyzes the gold setup. High reasoning effort. Multi-timeframe confirmation. It takes the trade.

You check Myfxbook signals throughout the week. Signal A (Aggressive): +42.64%. Signal B (Intraday): +15.67%. Your setup is similar to Signal B.

You join the community. ~25 traders sharing what they're discovering. Someone found a session filter tweak that improves the ICT preset. You apply it.

Two weeks pass. GPT-5 releases an update. Your EA benefits automatically. Same configuration, better decisions.

One month later, a new preset drops. You test it on demo. It fits your trading hours better. You switch.

Total invested: $297

Monthly cost: $0 (using free tokens)

Regret: None

Scenario B: You Wait (Hesitate)

Sunday morning, you wake up. Think about it. "$297 is a lot. Maybe I should wait."

Monday morning, you check the website. Price: $397.

"Damn. Should've bought yesterday. But $100 more? That stings."

You hesitate again. "Maybe it'll go on sale."

It doesn't.

Two weeks later, you see a post in a trading group. Someone shares their Alpha Pulse AI Myfxbook. +38% in 3 weeks. You ask: "How much did you pay?"

"$297. Got in before the price increase."

You check again. Still $397.

You finally buy. Same EA. Same features. Same community. Just $100 more expensive than it needed to be.

Total invested: $397

Monthly cost: $0 (using free tokens)

Regret: $100 + "I should've acted when I first saw it"

Which scenario do you want?

→ Choose Scenario A: Get it at $297

The Deadline (In Just Over 24 Hours)

This isn't a fake countdown timer that resets.

Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 launched at $297 on November 2, 2025.

The price increases to $397 in just over 24 hours. November 10, 2025.

Why the increase?

The EA is proven (2 live Myfxbook signals, ~25 traders testing)

The infrastructure works (6 AI providers, 4 presets, auto DST, multi-trade mode)

The value is clear (one-time payment, $0/month with free tokens, lifetime updates)

Early adopter phase is over

If you buy today at $297, you lock in that price forever. Lifetime updates. AI improvements. New presets. All included.

If you buy tomorrow at $397, you get the same thing. Just $100 more expensive.

That's it. That's the decision.

What You Should Do (Your Call)

I'm not going to pressure you with fake scarcity or manipulative tactics.

The EA exists. The proof is live. The price increases in 24 hours. Those are facts.

Here's what I'd ask myself if I were you:

1. Do I want an AI-powered EA that adapts vs a fixed traditional EA?

If yes → Alpha Pulse AI makes sense.

If no → stick with traditional EAs.

2. Is $297 worth avoiding months of building/testing from scratch?

If yes → buying makes sense.

If no → build it yourself (totally valid choice).

3. Does $100 matter enough to decide today vs tomorrow?

If yes → buy today.

If no → buy tomorrow at $397.

4. Do I trust forward testing with live Myfxbook proof?

If yes → the proof is there (Signal A +42.64%, Signal B +15.67%).

If no → wait for more data (price will be $397 by then).

5. Am I okay with $0/month using free tokens, or do I need premium AI providers?

Free tokens work → $297 one-time cost, done.

Want premium → factor in API costs (~$20-50/month depending on usage).

You're not being sold. You're making a decision based on data.

The EA works. (Live Myfxbook proof)

The price increases soon. (In just over 24 hours)

Early adopters save $100. (Math)

What makes sense for you?

Get Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 (Today at $297)

What you get immediately:

✅ The EA file (ready for MT5)

✅ 6 AI providers pre-integrated (choose your favorite)

✅ 4 battle-tested presets (Aggressive/Intraday/ICT/XAGUSD)

✅ Installation guide (step-by-step setup)

✅ System prompt templates (3 trading styles)

✅ Free token strategy guide ($0/month documented)

✅ Private community access (~25 traders sharing discoveries)

✅ Live Myfxbook signals access (watch real-time results)

What you get over time:

✅ Lifetime updates (all future versions)

✅ New presets as they're developed (free)

✅ AI model upgrades automatically (GPT-6, Claude 5, etc.)

✅ Community preset discoveries (shared freely)

✅ Infrastructure improvements (ongoing development)

What you pay:

Today (before increase): $297 one-time

one-time Tomorrow (after increase): $397 one-time

one-time Monthly cost with free tokens: $0

Savings if you buy today: $100

Deadline: In just over 24 hours (November 10, 2025)

→ Get Alpha Pulse AI for $297 (Save $100)

Need discipline to let the AI trade without interfering? The Trading Agenda prevents rule violations before they happen - including "don't manually override the AI."

The Smart Decision Is Yours

You've read this far. You know what you're getting. You know what it costs. You know the deadline.

If you see the value → act.

If you don't → don't.

Either way, no regret. You made an informed decision based on data.

But if you're sitting here thinking "$297 makes sense, but I'll decide tomorrow..."

Tomorrow, it's $397.

Same EA. $100 more.

Your call.

→ Get Alpha Pulse AI at $297 (Last Day)

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