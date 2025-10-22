Trading Systems

VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA – Smart Gold Trading Automation for XAUUSD H1

22 October 2025, 09:13
Van Minh Nguyen
Van Minh Nguyen
0
784


Looking for a powerful and reliable EA for trading Gold (XAUUSD) in a volatile market?

👉 VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA   is your solution.

This fully automated Expert Advisor is built on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles (EMA or HULL) — effectively filtering market noise, identifying real trends, and generating precise entry signals.
By combining ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, multi-layer EMA trend filters, and advanced risk control, Heiken Ashi Pro balances profit potential with strong capital protection even in the most turbulent Gold conditions.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 100% automated trading — simply attach the EA and let it run.

  • Auto close or reverse when an opposite signal appears.

  • Spread and margin checks before order placement to ensure safe entries.

  • Daily and total loss limits for strict risk management.

  • Optimized preset for XAUUSD H1 — ready to trade within minutes.

VM Heiken Ashi Pro  is not just an EA — it’s a smart, structured gold-trading system, fine-tuned for both beginners and experienced traders.


👉 Visit VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA on MQL5 Market

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