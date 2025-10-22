VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA – Smart Gold Trading Automation for XAUUSD H1

Looking for a powerful and reliable EA for trading Gold (XAUUSD) in a volatile market?
👉 VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA is your solution.
This fully automated Expert Advisor is built on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles (EMA or HULL) — effectively filtering market noise, identifying real trends, and generating precise entry signals.
By combining ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, multi-layer EMA trend filters, and advanced risk control, Heiken Ashi Pro balances profit potential with strong capital protection even in the most turbulent Gold conditions.
🔹 Key Features:
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100% automated trading — simply attach the EA and let it run.
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Auto close or reverse when an opposite signal appears.
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Spread and margin checks before order placement to ensure safe entries.
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Daily and total loss limits for strict risk management.
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Optimized preset for XAUUSD H1 — ready to trade within minutes.
VM Heiken Ashi Pro is not just an EA — it’s a smart, structured gold-trading system, fine-tuned for both beginners and experienced traders.
👉 Visit VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA on MQL5 Market