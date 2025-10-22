VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA – Smart Gold Trading Automation for XAUUSD H1



Looking for a powerful and reliable EA for trading Gold (XAUUSD) in a volatile market?



👉 VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA is your solution.

This fully automated Expert Advisor is built on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles (EMA or HULL) — effectively filtering market noise, identifying real trends, and generating precise entry signals.

By combining ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, multi-layer EMA trend filters, and advanced risk control, Heiken Ashi Pro balances profit potential with strong capital protection even in the most turbulent Gold conditions.

🔹 Key Features:

100% automated trading — simply attach the EA and let it run.

Auto close or reverse when an opposite signal appears.

Spread and margin checks before order placement to ensure safe entries.

Daily and total loss limits for strict risk management.

Optimized preset for XAUUSD H1 — ready to trade within minutes.

VM Heiken Ashi Pro is not just an EA — it’s a smart, structured gold-trading system, fine-tuned for both beginners and experienced traders.



👉 Visit VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA on MQL5 Market





