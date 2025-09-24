Discover Volume Profile Pro Signals — Advanced Volume Profile Tool for MT5

Hello Traders,



In trading, understanding key price levels and volume behavior can help traders make more informed decisions. Volume Profile Pro Signals (v2.4) is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to highlight important price levels such as POC, VAH, VAL, HVN/LVN zones, and the Value Area, allowing you to gauge market sentiment through actual trading volume.

A standout feature of this tool is its ability to generate automatic buy/sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts, accompanied by SL/TP calculated from ATR for effective risk management. You can also apply EMA filters or POC slope filters to reduce noise and only capture signals aligned with the market trend.

Volume Profile Pro Signals supports multiple timeframes, from scalping (M1–M15) to swing trading (H1–D1), and is optimized to run smoothly across multiple charts simultaneously. All key price levels are displayed clearly with price labels, colors, and SL/TP lines, helping traders analyze and act quickly.

If you are looking for a reliable, visual, and easy-to-use Volume Profile tool for MT5, try the free demo on MQL5 to experience how it identifies value areas and generates precise breakout signals for your trading.











