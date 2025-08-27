Fibonacci Tutorial

Unlock Smart Scalping with Fibonacci Scalper Bullish EA

Are you tired of overcomplicated Expert Advisors that don’t deliver? Meet the Fibonacci Scalper Bullish EA for MetaTrader 5—crafted by Ofer Dvir, this tool offers an intelligent, streamlined approach to scalping using Fibonacci retracement levels.

What Makes It Stand Out

1. Intelligent Fibonacci-Level Entries

This EA doesn't just draw Fibonacci levels—it “magnetizes” them to your chart by identifying recent highs and lows over a time span of hours, not anchored to a specific timeframe. Ofer suggests using look-back periods from a week to a month for optimum results.MQL5+1

2. Automatic Trailing Stop for Risk Management

Every open position is automatically managed with a trailing stop. This simplifies trade management and helps secure profits by letting winners run while protecting downside risk.

3. Proven and Updated

Published on March 16, 2025, and updated to version 1.4 on May 21, 2025, this EA has shown stable performance with around 20 activations so far—demonstrating real-world engagement and trust.

4. Developer Engagement & Community Support

Ofer encourages users to share their strategies, set files, and performance results. He’s actively responsive in comments, even providing a set file for XAU/EUR testing.

Community Feedback Highlights

Here’s what users are saying:

“This EA is one of my private EAs that I personally use. It’s giving great stable performance."

“I will test it on Gold… On a one-minute chart it traded once and won with a trailing stop."

These anecdotal results reflect user confidence and adaptability across different instruments and chart setups.

At a Glance: Key Features

Feature Benefit Fibonacci-based entries Harness the power of natural market retracements without time-frame bias Trailing Stop Automation Effortless trade management with risk control Flexible Lookback Window Configurable from hourly to monthly for strategy fine-tuning Active Community Feedback Support, tips, and strategies from both the developer and users

Why It's Ideal for You

If you're into scalping with clean, strategy-driven automation, the Fibonacci Scalper Bullish EA stands out:

Simple yet strategic : No noisy indicators, just Fibonacci logic with smart management.

Customizable : Tune lookback, trailing stop, and timeframes to match your style.

Proven trust: Real users and activations back its credibility.

Get Started: Action Steps

Download & Install: Grab the EA from MQL5, install it into MT5, and set your preferred lookback range. Test It Out: Run it on demo—start with gold or forex pairs, using weekly or monthly lookback for smooth testing. Optimize with Community Inputs: Browse user-shared set files (like those from XAU/EUR) and customize. Engage & Share: Drop feedback or ask questions—Ofer is active and responsive in the comments.

Final Thoughts

The Fibonacci Scalper Bullish EA is more than a tool—it combines smart, data-driven trading logic with risk control and community collaboration. Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to scalping, this EA invites you to let it “work its charm”—just as Ofer playfully suggests.



