Introduction to Aditya’s Smart Trading EA
The EA is engineered for traders who demand precision and control. Built with flexibility in mind, it supports multi-symbol trading, news filtering, drawdown protection, and optional recovery strategies.
for better details on how to download and run any EA you can read this blog:https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751359
Channels:For telegram link please contact me privately and for mql5 channel here is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/adityasystem
Symbol & Timeframe Setup
Attach the EA to any chart. It will automatically adapt to the symbol and timeframe. You do not need to manually configure the timeframe or chart type. This ensures smooth operation even with multiple charts or expert advisors.
Backtesting Tip
Use MetaTrader 5 for accurate testing results. MT4 lacks modern features like real-tick simulation and multi-symbol testing, which can lead to misleading results. MT5 supports advanced backtesting for better decision-making.
EA Updates
Stay updated with the latest version for best performance. We regularly enhance features and fix bugs. You can follow this guide to update: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729921
Input Settings Overview
|Setting
|Description
|Pairs
|Set the trading instruments (e.g., EURCAD, AUDJPY, etc.). Multiple pairs are supported.
|Define magic number
|Unique identifier for this EA’s trades. Keep it different from other EAs.
|Orders comment
|Optional text that will appear on all orders for tracking purposes.
|Lot management method
|Select how lot size is calculated
|gate signals near open time jitter
|Introduces a short delay (in milliseconds) around bar open time to avoid false or unstable signalswhen enabled, this prevents automatic adjustments to risk parameters, enforcing static risk behavior
|reduce compute on dead prints
|Ignores insignificant tick movements (in points) to save processing time during inactive market periods
Feature Highlights
- ✅ Trade up to 20+ pairs from one chart
- ✅ Optional news filters to stay out of volatile zones
- ✅ Fully flexible risk
- ✅ Built-in protection through drawdown and max-trade limits
Want More Features?
Reach out via MQL5 private chat if you have suggestions or want a custom setup. Your feedback helps us build better tools for every trader.