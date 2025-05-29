Algo Pumping - how to earn more?!

📊 Pumping Station Strategy Update: Why Switching to H1 Can Boost Your Profits

In this video, I’ll explain why the Pumping Station strategy now performs better on the H1 timeframe instead of M15. You’ll learn how to properly set up the system, select the right templates, configure the utility, and improve your trading results. If your profitability on M15 is low, switching to H1 can open new trading opportunities, improve your profit factor, and increase your overall performance.





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🎯 Watch the video till the end and take your trading to the next level!







ALGO PUMPING MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134062?source=Site+Profile+Seller







ALGO PUMPING MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134071?source=Site+Profile+Seller

By the way, if you didn't know, this strategy was the basis for my creation of SWING MASTER EA.

Now you can imagine how important this strategy is!? Anyway, welcome to the kingdom of Swing Reversals! See you there!

Find it here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller



