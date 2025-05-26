Quant Impulse Signal – No Repaint, No Backpainting

Quant Impulse Signal is a precision-driven tool designed to highlight turning points in market rhythm by comparing high-price and low-price exponential moving averages. It reacts to real-time price action, providing clear entry cues based on confirmed directional moves.





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Logic

The indicator computes an 8-period EMA on the high and low of each bar across every timeframe, then assesses price relative to those EMAs. A buy signal triggers when the close and open both sit above the high-EMA and price exceeds the previous bar’s high. Conversely, a sell signal appears when the close and open fall below the low-EMA and price breaches the prior bar’s low. This dual-filter approach ensures signals align with genuine strength or weakness.





Signal Generation

Arrows are plotted at 0.2 × ATR distance from bar extremes, scaled by the average true range over ten bars. This dynamic placement maintains visual consistency regardless of volatility. You can customize the arrow codes and colors to match your chart palette, ensuring seamless integration into any trading setup.



Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Built to work uniformly on M1 through MN1, Quant Impulse Signal references the correct EMA values for each timeframe via bar-time alignment. Whether you scalp on M5, swing on Daily, or position trade on Weekly, the indicator adapts without repainting or backpainting, giving you confidence in signal validity.





Performance and Reliability

Quant Impulse Signal is coded in MQL4 with optimized loops and buffer management, delivering fast execution even over 5,000 bars. It never recalculates past signals, avoiding misleading re-draws.

User Inputs

Bars_Count : defines the lookback window (default 5000).

Code_SignalUp/Down: customize arrow character codes for buy and sell markers.

These parameters allow you to balance historical context with performance, tailoring the indicator to your preferred chart depth and symbol volatility.











FAQ

Does it repaint?



No. All arrows plot only once on bar close and remain fixed. There is no repainting or backpainting, so you never lose signal integrity.

Which symbols and timeframes are supported?



Every Forex, commodity, or index symbol is supported on M1 through MN1. The indicator automatically aligns EMA calculations with each timeframe.

How should I manage risk?

Combine signals with your own stop-loss and position-sizing rules. Consider placing initial stops beyond recent swing highs or lows and adjusting lot size according to your account risk parameters.



