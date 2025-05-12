⚡️ BREAK AXIS: Precision Signals at the Turning Point ⚡️

BreakAxis — Precision Signals at the Turning Point





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Crossover-Based Signal Logic

BreakAxis Signal has been designed to detect directional shifts based on zero-axis crossovers.

Histogram transitions are used to highlight potential market momentum changes, supported by visual confirmation via directional arrows.









Signal Confirmation and Stability

Each signal is generated after specific mathematical conditions are met, avoiding repainting and preserving the integrity of historical data.

Buy and sell setups are independently marked according to dynamic transitions in smoothed values, calculated from recent high-low price behavior.









Visual and Alerts

Directional changes are visually confirmed on the chart, with discrete alerts optionally enabled for real-time monitoring.

The algorithm is structured to process price action without dependency on common indicators, offering a clean detection logic.



Flexibility and Input Configuration

Recommended for traders requiring precise visual signals based on crossover mechanics and histogram-based trend dynamics.

Multiple timeframes and pairs are supported, with custom inputs available for tuning period and smoothing parameters.











FAQ



Does the indicator repaint?

No, this indicator does not repaint, has no lag, and does not perform backpainting.



Is backpainting used?

No. Arrows are only drawn based on confirmed conditions and are not applied to past candles retroactively.



Can alerts be disabled?

Yes. Both visual and email alerts can be toggled through the input parameters.



What symbols or timeframes are supported?

All symbols and timeframes are supported. Optimal performance may vary based on market volatility and structure.



