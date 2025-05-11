$3200+ in a Day? Shadow Mark Scanner Shows You How (Live ICT Setups!)
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$3200+ in a Day? Shadow Mark Scanner Shows You How (Live ICT Setups!)

11 May 2025, 09:18
Elias Abu Al-zulf
Elias Abu Al-zulf
0
550



🚨 Shadow Mark ICT Scanner – The Tool That Spots Smart Money Setups Before They Explode! [8-5-2025]

If you're serious about trading like the pros, you’ve probably studied ICT, price action, and institutional concepts. But let's be real — spotting clean setups in real time takes hours of screen time and a trained eye. Not anymore.
Introducing the Shadow Mark ICT Scanner — a next-level MetaTrader 5 tool that automates advanced candle range theory setups so you can finally trade with the smart money, not against it.

🎯 What Is Shadow Mark Scanner?

The Shadow Mark Scanner is a real-time price action scanner designed to catch the kind of setups ICT traders, TTrades followers, and institutional-style price action experts look for — like:

  • PCR Breakouts (Previous Candle Range)

  • SAC (Sweep and Close) / Engulfing Liquidity Sweeps

  • 4th and 5th Candle Swing Continuations

It scans across multiple timeframes, from 15M to Monthly, and instantly notifies you when a prime setup forms. No manual drawing. No second-guessing. No staring at charts all day.

✅ "It’s like having a pro trader whispering in your ear every session."

🧠 Built on Proven Concepts Used by Top Traders

This tool isn’t theory — it’s built using real strategies from respected traders:

  • ICT (Inner Circle Trader)

  • Romeo & Hermes (Arabic ICT)

  • Omar Agag

  • TTrades

If you’ve followed any of them, you know the power of liquidity sweeps, market structure breaks, and continuation candles. Shadow Mark Scanner makes these complex patterns automatic.

🔑 Why It Works (Key Benefits)

Auto-detects high-probability setups in real time
Multi-timeframe coverage for intraday and swing traders
Clean visuals and alerts so you never miss a setup
No repainting or guesswork – just accurate, actionable signals
Built for trend continuation AND momentum breakouts

📊 Real Results: May 8, 2025 – Live Trades, Real Profits

On May 8th, the scanner triggered multiple SAC and PCR breakouts on XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and NAS100, producing over $3,200 in profit using just basic risk management.

It flagged continuation moves hours before they took off — allowing traders to prepare, plan, and profit without stress or lag.

🧰 How Traders Use It

  • Scalpers: Catch quick SAC patterns on 15M and 30M

  • Swing Traders: Use H4/Daily for trend continuation setups

  • Funded Traders: Stay within rules using scanner-confirmed setups

  • Price Action Purists: Validate what you already see with confidence

📥 Where to Get It

Ready to stop guessing and start following real momentum?

👉 Download Shadow Mark ICT Scanner on MQL5
👉 Join our trader group: t.me/Silentbulltrader


#Trading, forex, SCANNER, ICT