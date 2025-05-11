$3200+ in a Day? Shadow Mark Scanner Shows You How (Live ICT Setups!)

🚨 Shadow Mark ICT Scanner – The Tool That Spots Smart Money Setups Before They Explode! [8-5-2025]
If you're serious about trading like the pros, you’ve probably studied ICT, price action, and institutional concepts. But let's be real — spotting clean setups in real time takes hours of screen time and a trained eye. Not anymore.
Introducing the Shadow Mark ICT Scanner — a next-level MetaTrader 5 tool that automates advanced candle range theory setups so you can finally trade with the smart money, not against it.
🎯 What Is Shadow Mark Scanner?
The Shadow Mark Scanner is a real-time price action scanner designed to catch the kind of setups ICT traders, TTrades followers, and institutional-style price action experts look for — like:
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PCR Breakouts (Previous Candle Range)
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SAC (Sweep and Close) / Engulfing Liquidity Sweeps
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4th and 5th Candle Swing Continuations
It scans across multiple timeframes, from 15M to Monthly, and instantly notifies you when a prime setup forms. No manual drawing. No second-guessing. No staring at charts all day.
✅ "It’s like having a pro trader whispering in your ear every session."
🧠 Built on Proven Concepts Used by Top Traders
This tool isn’t theory — it’s built using real strategies from respected traders:
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ICT (Inner Circle Trader)
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Romeo & Hermes (Arabic ICT)
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Omar Agag
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TTrades
If you’ve followed any of them, you know the power of liquidity sweeps, market structure breaks, and continuation candles. Shadow Mark Scanner makes these complex patterns automatic.
🔑 Why It Works (Key Benefits)
✅ Auto-detects high-probability setups in real time
✅ Multi-timeframe coverage for intraday and swing traders
✅ Clean visuals and alerts so you never miss a setup
✅ No repainting or guesswork – just accurate, actionable signals
✅ Built for trend continuation AND momentum breakouts
📊 Real Results: May 8, 2025 – Live Trades, Real Profits
On May 8th, the scanner triggered multiple SAC and PCR breakouts on XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and NAS100, producing over $3,200 in profit using just basic risk management.
It flagged continuation moves hours before they took off — allowing traders to prepare, plan, and profit without stress or lag.
🧰 How Traders Use It
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Scalpers: Catch quick SAC patterns on 15M and 30M
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Swing Traders: Use H4/Daily for trend continuation setups
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Funded Traders: Stay within rules using scanner-confirmed setups
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Price Action Purists: Validate what you already see with confidence
📥 Where to Get It
Ready to stop guessing and start following real momentum?
👉 Download Shadow Mark ICT Scanner on MQL5
👉 Join our trader group: t.me/Silentbulltrader