$3200+ in a Day? Shadow Mark Scanner Shows You How (Live ICT Setups!)









🚨 Shadow Mark ICT Scanner – The Tool That Spots Smart Money Setups Before They Explode! [8-5-2025]

If you're serious about trading like the pros, you’ve probably studied ICT, price action, and institutional concepts. But let's be real — spotting clean setups in real time takes hours of screen time and a trained eye. Not anymore.

Introducing the Shadow Mark ICT Scanner — a next-level MetaTrader 5 tool that automates advanced candle range theory setups so you can finally trade with the smart money, not against it.

🎯 What Is Shadow Mark Scanner?

The Shadow Mark Scanner is a real-time price action scanner designed to catch the kind of setups ICT traders, TTrades followers, and institutional-style price action experts look for — like:

PCR Breakouts (Previous Candle Range)

SAC (Sweep and Close) / Engulfing Liquidity Sweeps

4th and 5th Candle Swing Continuations

It scans across multiple timeframes, from 15M to Monthly, and instantly notifies you when a prime setup forms. No manual drawing. No second-guessing. No staring at charts all day.

✅ "It’s like having a pro trader whispering in your ear every session."

🧠 Built on Proven Concepts Used by Top Traders

This tool isn’t theory — it’s built using real strategies from respected traders:

ICT (Inner Circle Trader)

Romeo & Hermes (Arabic ICT)

Omar Agag

TTrades

If you’ve followed any of them, you know the power of liquidity sweeps, market structure breaks, and continuation candles. Shadow Mark Scanner makes these complex patterns automatic.

🔑 Why It Works (Key Benefits)

✅ Auto-detects high-probability setups in real time

✅ Multi-timeframe coverage for intraday and swing traders

✅ Clean visuals and alerts so you never miss a setup

✅ No repainting or guesswork – just accurate, actionable signals

✅ Built for trend continuation AND momentum breakouts

📊 Real Results: May 8, 2025 – Live Trades, Real Profits

On May 8th, the scanner triggered multiple SAC and PCR breakouts on XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and NAS100, producing over $3,200 in profit using just basic risk management.

It flagged continuation moves hours before they took off — allowing traders to prepare, plan, and profit without stress or lag.

🧰 How Traders Use It

Scalpers: Catch quick SAC patterns on 15M and 30M

Swing Traders: Use H4/Daily for trend continuation setups

Funded Traders: Stay within rules using scanner-confirmed setups

Price Action Purists: Validate what you already see with confidence

📥 Where to Get It

Ready to stop guessing and start following real momentum?

👉 Download Shadow Mark ICT Scanner on MQL5

👉 Join our trader group: t.me/Silentbulltrader



