



How I trade with VeMAs indicator















Version MT5



Version MT4







There are a lot of financial instruments (GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD and others.....) provided on the market for trading. And it is very and very good. Because each trader is given a great opportunity to choose the most suitable option for trading.





Here are some of them, for example:



The opportunity to choose 1 - 2 currency instruments (for example, GBPUSD and EURUSD) and trade only on them. At the same time, constantly and thoroughly study them, analyse their movements and learn to understand them.

A variant in which all available currency instruments are used (currency pairs, metals, stocks and others...). For this approach, as a rule, a certain and repetitive behavioural pattern is used. The search for such a repetitive model is carried out constantly and on all available trading instruments. And only after such a model appears, traders start to consider trading on the currency instrument where this model appeared.

Combined use of both previous options. Depends on when and which option is more favourable to use for trading.



Each of these options promotes good, calm, confident and profitable trading in the market.

At the same time, indicators act as assistants to which you should listen and which help you to find good moments for trading.





In my trading, I often analyse and scrutinise many currency pairs to find a good opportunity. I use the VeMAs indicator as one of the main tools for decision making and for excellent trade entries.

I also keep an eye on the market structure to clearly understand where we are and where we are going . Because it is very important for quality trading.













Version MT5





Version MT4

















