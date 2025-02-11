MH Expert Advisor Settings For EUR/USD







If the initial deposit is $100 on HIGH RISK micro account use the parameter settings below:

Currency pairs: EUR/USD

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Parameter settings for EUR/USD, M5:

MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = Minimum daily profit = 10000

= Minimum daily profit = BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = Free margin limit = 1

= Free margin limit = JAM_ON = The robot starts trading = 1

= The robot starts trading = JAM_OFF = The robot is finished trading = 8

= The robot is finished trading = HEDGING = Hedging = true

= Hedging = PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS

PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 0.1

Hedging based on a percentage PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = RSI

= Indicators used = PERIOD_RSI = = Period RSI = 10

= = Period RSI = LEVEL_OS = Level OS = 30

= Level OS = LEVEL_OB = Level OB = 70

= Level OB = SHIFT_RSI = Shift = 1

= Shift = digit_belakang_lot = Back digit lot= 2

Back digit lot= lots = Lot = 0.01

= Lot = USE_COMPOUND = Using compounding = true

Using compounding = KETAHANAN = Endurance = 133333

= Endurance = tp_in_money = Take profit in money = 999999

= Take profit in money = TP = Take profit = 25

= Take profit = SL = Stop loss = 20

= Stop loss = USE_MARTY = Martingale = true

= Martingale = range = Range = 2

= Range = multiplier = Multiplier when martingale is true = 1.0

= Multiplier when martingale is true = MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 10

= Maximum open buy = MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 10

= Maximum open sell = MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345

= Magicnumber = Slippage = Slippage = 3

Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685

How to set The MH Expert Advisor parameters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_mdzLfgFiE

Recommendation broker

Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR

If initial deposit of $100. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $100 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.



