Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner is designed to help traders identify potential trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs by utilizing the Awesome Oscillator indicator. This tool scans various pairs to provide insights into market momentum and trend strength, enabling traders to make informed decisions. It effectively addresses the challenge of monitoring numerous pairs simultaneously, saving time and enhancing trading efficiency.

Who Should Use It: This scanner is ideal for retail forex traders who wish to enhance their trading strategy by analyzing multiple currency pairs quickly and effectively, regardless of their experience level.

Main Benefit: Gain a competitive edge in the forex market by effortlessly scanning multiple currency pairs for momentum and trend signals with the Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

All configurable settings for this product are the common shared settings referenced above. There are no additional product-specific inputs.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner calculates the difference between a fast and slow moving average of the median price. It identifies bullish and bearish momentum in various currency pairs, providing traders with insights into potential market trends.

This scanner monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously, allowing traders to quickly assess market conditions and make informed trading decisions based on the Awesome Oscillator's signals.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the Awesome Oscillator crosses above the zero line, indicating bullish momentum. This suggests a potential upward price movement in the selected currency pair.

A SELL signal occurs when the Awesome Oscillator crosses below the zero line, indicating bearish momentum. This suggests a potential downward price movement in the selected currency pair.

The scanner can utilize confluence logic by combining signals from different timeframes, enhancing the reliability of the signals generated.

The dashboard displays symbols in rows and timeframes in columns, with arrows indicating the direction of signals. The age of the signal is shown in parentheses, helping traders assess the timeliness of the signals.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Currency Pairs Choose the currency pairs you want to monitor by entering them in the pairs list.

Step 2: Configure Timeframes Enable the timeframes you wish to scan for signals, such as 1-minute or 5-minute intervals.

Step 3: Adjust Visual Settings Customize the colors and sizes for better visibility according to your preferences.

Step 4: Start Scanning Activate the scanner to begin monitoring the selected pairs and timeframes.

Step 5: Analyze Signals Review the signals displayed on the dashboard to identify potential trading opportunities.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description Pairs List Customize the currency pairs to focus on those relevant to your trading strategy. Timeframe Selection Choose timeframes that align with your trading style for optimal signal accuracy. Color Customization Adjust colors for better visibility and to quickly identify bullish or bearish signals. Signal Age Pay attention to the signal age to determine the relevance of the signals displayed.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation Data Delay Signals may be delayed due to market fluctuations and data processing times. False Signals Occasionally, the scanner may generate false signals during volatile market conditions. Limited Timeframes Not all timeframes are enabled by default, limiting the analysis scope.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default PANEL_HEIGHT_PCT Default settings ensure optimal visibility and layout of the scanner panel. PANEL_WIDTH_PCT Changing this may disrupt the overall design and functionality of the scanner. SCAN_LAST_N_CANDLE Default value provides a balanced analysis of recent market activity.

Dashboard Usage Tips

Prioritize Signals: Focus on the strongest signals first to maximize trading opportunities. Monitor Multiple Timeframes: Use confluence across timeframes to validate signals before entering trades. Regular Updates: Keep the scanner updated to ensure it reflects the latest market conditions. Combine with Other Tools: Use the scanner alongside other indicators for a comprehensive analysis. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on market news that may impact the currency pairs you are monitoring.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Scanner: Download and install the Awesome Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner in your trading platform. Open the Scanner: Launch the scanner from the indicators menu to access its settings. Set Currency Pairs: Input your preferred currency pairs in the designated field. Choose Timeframes: Enable the timeframes you wish to scan for signals. Customize Appearance: Adjust colors and sizes for better visibility according to your preferences. Activate Scanning: Start the scanner to begin monitoring your selected pairs. Review Signals: Analyze the signals displayed on the dashboard for potential trading opportunities.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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