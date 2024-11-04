Forex Scalping Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,

Today markets were a bit slow. I tested a new settings configuration. I decided to select both Buy and Sell direction since markets are going sideways with no clear direction on most pairs. After a trade had been placed I also checked it manually and I moved the TP/SL or if I did not like it at all I exited the trade. I selected to place trades only on Supernarrow and Narrow zones and I selected from 15min to 4hr timeframes.



Tip: Better avoid to select both trading directions on pairs that have a strong Bullish or Bearish bias.

Finally, "Supply Demand EA ProBot" placed 4 trades, 3 of them were in profit and 1 of them I did not like it cause it was very close to opposing higher timeframe demand zone and I moved the TP into a loss territory, and it closed in a small loss.

On the video you are able to see the settings I used on the Trading Panel and also screenshots of all the trades the EA placed and how I adjusted the TP/SL after I got an Alert that a new trade was placed.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023









Email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com







