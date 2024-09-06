NAS100 Scalping Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,





In this video, I’m trading NAS100 using the "Supply Demand EA ProBot". I have selected from the input parameters the EA to place in total 4 trades. Finally 3 of them were in Green and 1 was in a Loss.

Watch the video to see all the input settings I used on the Trading Panel to effectively trade the NAS100 market.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





Quick Tip: Always remember to look at the higher timeframes to get a good idea of the market direction before you start trading.







